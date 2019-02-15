Day At The Track

NJ Governor Murphy signs $100 million racing bill

01:57 PM 15 Feb 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
NJ Governor Phil Murphy, harness racing
NJ Governor Phil Murphy signed the $100 million horse racing subsidy into law

TRENTON, NJ -- February 14, 2019 -- The Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey (SBOANJ) thanks Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Legislature for passing and signing into law an essential measure to propel New Jersey's horse racing and breeding industry. The $100 million over 5 years will be used for horse racing purse allocations and greatly increase the participation in this thriving industry in the Garden State.

"The SBOANJ is grateful for the tremendous support the horse racing and breeding industry has received from the State and the continuous effort to ensure that the many careers and businesses created through the industry are protected," said Mark Ford, President of the SBOANJ.

"The New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy have made it a priority to create a sound and reasonable appropriation in an effort to bring tremendous economic development to NJ," Ford added. "For these reasons, we thank the Sponsors and the Governor for their leadership on this issue. This measure guarantees New Jersey's position in the industry in order to compete with the surrounding states."

The horse racing industry and breeding farms not only aid and protect the preservation of open space in New Jersey, they heavily support the agribusiness and ensure thousands of jobs around the state. The new law will encourage growth in these businesses and throughout the State's economy.

The SBOANJ would like to express its gratitude for the remarkable work accomplished through our advocacy efforts. The relentless work of the Association in conjunction with the valiant efforts of the State will pay dividends for the horse racing and breeding industry and the economy as a whole, allowing us to continue to provide compelling purses that will undoubtedly attract unparalleled competitors back to the state.

The SBOANJ is also appreciative of the support shown by their longstanding partners  the Meadowland Racetrack, Freehold Raceway, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen Association and the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association of New Jersey.

by Courtney Stafford, for the SBOANJ

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

NJ Governor Murphy signs $100 million racing bill
15-Feb-2019 13:02 PM NZDT
It's déjà vu again for driver Austin Siegelman
15-Feb-2019 10:02 AM NZDT
Museum to have Horse & Human learning day
15-Feb-2019 07:02 AM NZDT
Brighten Your Life no longer a bridesmaid
15-Feb-2019 05:02 AM NZDT
Richard Poillucci ready for top mares to race
15-Feb-2019 05:02 AM NZDT
Gingras, wagering at Big M both on a roll
15-Feb-2019 05:02 AM NZDT
Dan Patch Awards dinner to be streamed live
15-Feb-2019 03:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News