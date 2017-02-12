Payments due February 15th

The deadline for the New Jersey Sire Stakes and Standardbred Development Fund's first sustaining payments is the last chance for owners of harness racing two-year-old and three-year-old pacers and trotters to be kept eligible to the 2017 Premier Division and Standardbred Development Fund racing programs.

The NJSS Premier Division will be contested exclusively again at The Meadowlands in 2016 starting in May/early June for three-year-olds and in late June/July for two-year-olds.

In 2017 the Green Acres Division has been completely replaced by the New Jersey Standardbred Development Fund series of races. The SDF is open to all horses sired by a New Jersey-based stallion as well as the offspring of mares who have resided in New Jersey for a minimum of 150 days, regardless of where the sire stands. Previous registration of the mare while she was in foal and a yearling nomination are required to establish eligibility. The SDF races will be held beginning in September at Freehold Raceway, the location of all races in the series.

The NJSS Premier Division's first sustaining payment remains $300 for both two-year-olds and three-year-olds. The initial Standardbred Development Fund sustaining payment for both two-year-olds and three-year-olds remains $100.

Also on February 15, a $650 supplemental 2016 yearling nomination (for foals of 2015) can be made for eligibility to the New Jersey Sire Stakes Premier Division and the SDF. Those fees are in addition to the sustaining payments for two-year-olds also due on February 15. The supplemental fee for the Sire Stakes Premier division is $850 if the foal was produced by an out-of-state breeding.



The first two-year-old sustaining payments must be made in order to keep the horse eligible as a three-year-old in 2018 to both the Premier Division and the Standardbred Development Fund, even if the horse does not race in 2017 as a two-year-old.

Horsemen are also reminded of the upcoming nomination for the inaugural Renaissance Pace for two year-old pacers-open and filly divisions. The Renaissance will be run as an early closer in 2017 with nominating fees of $700 for the Open Division and $400 for the Filly Division due March 15.

Sustaining payment and supplemental nomination forms, as well as race dates and other information, may be found on the NJSS website at www.newjerseysirestakes.com.

All payments must be in U. S. funds. No late payments will be accepted and no billing notices will be mailed. Certified mail is strongly recommended to NJSS, P.O. Box 330, Trenton, NJ 08625.

For further information: Christopher Castens (609) 292-8830

MARYLAND STAKING PAYMENTS DUE

Reminder that sustaining forms and possible payment are due Feb. 15, 2017 for the 4 & 5 year old Open Maryland Sire Stakes for trotters and pacers (foals of 2012 & 2013).

Three Year Old payments (foals of 2014) are due to the Maryland Standardbred Fund and the Maryland Sire Stakes on Feb. 15, 2017.

All stallion pedigree’s, staking forms, and stake dates are now available online including a printable calendar! Please use our website www.msrfonline.com for all your current MSRF info and any updates as they become available.

We recommend that all payments be sent by certified mail. Please remember to check and make sure you use this address for the Maryland Standardbred Race Fund, P.O. Box 540, Union Bridge, MD 21791.

Regulations can be found on our website at www.msrfonline.com or you may call 410-775-0152 (o) or my cell at 240-285-0326

By Cheri Stambaugh ..................................................................................................... Northfield Park Reminds Horsemen of February 15th Nominations A reminder to horsemen that nominations are due by February 15 (postmarked) for Northfield Park's three major stakes events: The $200,000 (Guaranteed) Battle of Lake Erie (Open Pace), to be raced Saturday, June 3; The $175,000 (est.) Cleveland Trotting Classic (Open Trot), to be raced Saturday, July 1; and The $125,000 (est.) Courageous Lady (3-year-old filly pace), to be raced Saturday, October 14. The Hambletonian Society will handle the nominations for all three of these events. More information is available at www.hambletonian.org Also, note that Northfield's premier event, the $300,000 (Guaranteed) Carl Milstein Memorial (3YO Open Pace), to be raced Saturday, August 12, will be an Invitational - no payments are needed. Owners and trainers of top three-year-old pacers who wish to race in the Carl Milstein Memorial are urged to contact Northfield's Exec. V.P. of Racing & Simulcasting Dave Bianconi at dbianconi@northfieldpark.com as the 2017 season progresses.

February Payments for all Hambletonian Society-serviced Stakes Due

The initial payment deadline for 2017 eligibility to more than 130 stake events at 13 different tracks, headlined by the $1 million Hambletonian heats at The Meadowlands on Saturday, August 5 and the $5.8 million Breeders Crown Finals at Hoosier Park in Anderson, Indiana on October 27 & 28, is just five days away. All payments for all Hambletonian Society-serviced Stakes are due Wednesday, February 15 and must be postmarked by midnight on Thursday, February 16, per USTA Rule 12.02. Changes to the stakes landscape in 2017 include: The addition of the Pegasus Series for 3-year-old Pacers and Trotters to be raced at Hoosier Park as an undercard event to accompany the Breeders Crown weekend.

The Tompkins-Geers Stake No. 83 for 3-year-old colt and filly trotters has moved from Tioga Downs to The Meadowlands in 2017. The Tompkins-Geers will join the Reynolds Stakes and the Stanley Dancer and Del Miller Memorials in forming a three-race lead-up to the 92nd Hambletonian.

The Hambletonian Society handles the payments for the Tompkins-Geers and Reynolds as well as the Hambletonian itself. The Dancer and Miller are Meadowlands administered stakes.

In 2017, The Landmark, W.N. Reynolds Memorial, and the Tompkins-Geers races for two-year-olds will be restructured as early closers that race in the year payments are collected. There will now be a single nomination fee per colt or filly due March 15, 2017 and a single sustaining fee due May 15 2017, payable to the Hambletonian Society should you wish to participate in the race(s). The entrance fee to start in any division of the races will apply.

The W. N. Reynolds No. 63 for 3-year-old Colts & Geldings and Filly Pacers has been canceled for 2017.

The Meadows Maturity Trot at the Meadows Racetrack and Casino has also been canceled. Click here for stake calendar All the forms for the stakes listed below can be found by clicking this link:



https://www.hambletonian.com/ 2017-payment-forms.html The Hambletonian Society services more than a hundred of harness racing’s richest and most prestigious events and provides one-stop shopping for your staking needs. The web site contains all the tools and information necessary to stake your horse yourself. All information pertaining to these races – racing conditions, payment forms and much more information – is now available online at http://www.hambletonian.com or by calling the Society offices at 609-371-2211. In all cases only ONE check (U.S. FUNDS) is ever necessary for each of the four payments periods i.e.: February 15, March 15, April 15 or May 15. All races with February 15 payments due:

Delvin Miller Adios (and Adioo Volo Filly Division)

Arden Downs Stakes

Battle of Lake Erie

Breeders Crown

Cane Pace (and Shady Daisy)

The Carl Erskine

Centaur Stakes

Circle City

Cleveland Trotting Classic

Courageous Lady Filly Pace

Currier & Ives Trot (and Filly Trot)

Dan Patch

Dayton Pacing & Trotting Derbies

Dexter Cup (and Lady Suffolk Trot)

Hambletonian (and Hambletonian Oaks)

Hambletonian Maturity (4-year-old trotters)

Hoosier Park Pacing Derby

The Horseman

Jenna's Beach Boy

Kentuckiana Stallion Mgt. Filly Pace & Trot (2-year-old fillies)

Keystone Classics 3-year-olds

Landmark Stakes 3-year-olds

﻿Liberty Bell Early Closer 3-year-olds

Matron Series

Messenger Stakes (and Lady Maud)

Miami Valley Distaff

Monument Circle

Pegasus Series (New for 3-year-old trotters & pacers)

Progress Pace

W. N. Reynolds Memorial

Art Rooney Pace (and Lismore Filly Division)

John Simpson Memorial

The Crossroads of America (3-year-old filly trotters)

The USS Indianapolis Memorial (3-year-old filly pacers)

Tompkins Memorial & Geers

Yonkers Trot

