Santanna Blue Chip lass wires Open

LEBANON, OH. - After a four week absence, Noone To Depend On returned to the winner's circle following the Friday (Feb. 17) $22,000 Fillies & Mares Open Pace at Miami Valley Raceway. After reeling off harness racing victories at the top level the first two weeks of the meet in early January, the 4-year-old daughter of Santanna Blue Chip had only a fourth place finish to show for her next three starts (plus a week off).

Trainer-driver Kayne Kauffman was on a mission this night, however, determined to put his talented lass on the engine and stay there. Leaving alertly from the three hole behind the gate, Noone To Depend On was first to clear to the pylons and reluctant to let anyone pass her the rest of the way. Stacking other adversaries with front end dreams four-wide until just before the :26.2 quarter, Kauffman was able to get a :29 breather for his outstanding mare once the others tucked behind her. Just before the midway mark favored American Girl (Ronnie Wrenn Jr.) began her assault from fifth. Last week's winner moved up from fifth to third on the outside during the :28 flat third panel, and continued to inch closer all the way to the wire-but fell a little over a length short in the 1:52.3 mile. Aniston Seelster (Randy Tharps) closed best of all in the stretch to grab the show money.

Stephen Herrick and Mark Bogen own Noone To Depend On, who they purchased in November at the Harrisburg sale. She has returned double her purchase price in just two months of racing for her new connections.

Excitement continued to build Friday night in the second leg of the Survivor Series for $10,000 male pacers. Four elimination heats went postward and were whittled down to two for next Friday's third and final preliminary elimination round. The ten 'survivors' will compete for a $25,000 purse on March 3.

Quickest winner in the quartet of $12,000 purse races was Blueridge Doc (Dan Noble) in 1:52.3, who paid $8.00 to win. The other three winners were Status Quo (Tyler Smith, 1:52.4, $11.40), Ahdoughnolum (Tyler Smith, 1:53.1, $7.00) and Thisdeuceiswild (Jason Brewer, 1:55, $10.60). Seven of the 36 horses in the second round were claimed, including five that advanced to Round 3. Blueridge Doc and Thisdeuceiswild will be racing for new connections, who get the benefit of a 20% boost in claiming price next go-around.