NSW: Tom heads home for honours

Promising harness racing young Bathurst reinsman Tom Pay will relish being back in his hometown Dubbo this evening where he has two drives.

Pay grew up to become a harness racing devotee being from a family steeped in harness racing involvement.

He heads “home” tonight to represent his boss, trainer Mat Rue and he will also be there to accept his award for being the most successful concession driver at Dubbo for the 2019-20 season.

“I am really thrilled to have won this award, especially in my home town as all my family still live there and enjoy going to the local race meetings, particularly when me and my brother Jack drive there,” said Tom.

“Things are going really well in Bathurst working for Mat.

“I accepted the job with him when I finished school three years ago and I could not be happier with my decision.

“We get on very well and he has some nice horses.”

The move certainly aided Tom with his driving as he gets more opportunities with trainers quick to take advantage of his concession claim.

“I am so grateful to be given drives on some very good horses,” said Tom.

“Having the claim has afforded me a few drives on our stable star Fouroeight and I am excited in the knowledge that we have some nice horses coming through, which I will get to drive, when it suits.”

Tonight, Pay will get his turn to shine with his plumb drives.

“Beast Mode is a horse that has always shown us so much promise,” he said.

“He has really turned the corner over the past month.

“His runs during the Blayney carnival and then his performance at Parkes last Sunday proved that he is a serious racehorse.

“He rises in grade tonight, but I feel he is racing well enough to handle it.”

