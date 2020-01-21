NSW bombshell - Trittons off to USA

New South Wales harness racing has been rocked with the revelation the State's top training partnership is relocating to the United States.

Record-breaking husband and wife partnership Shane and Lauren Tritton have decided to pursue their future careers in the New York region - a choice they say is prompted, in part, by the state of the industry in Australia.

The couple shared their decision with family and friends this week and have advised key owners of their plans.

"This decision has been made for many reasons, both business and personal, and to leave such a successful stable located in the world class facility (Menangle) is not without hesitation," Team Tritton said.

"We would love to be staying in Australia for the rest of our careers, but the reality is the viability of a trainer and driver in harness racing in Australia is too volatile," they said.

"We believe that in life we should always strive to reach our full ability, and the challenges of reinventing our stable in America will allow our techniques and understanding of this sport we both love to grow and prosper."

Shane Tritton's father Peter has been operating successfully in the USA for many years. A number of the couple's key owners have elected to follow the stable and send their horses to the USA.

"We're very grateful and proud they are willing to take this leap with us," the couple said.

Team Tritton Stable at Menangle Park will continue with business as usual as the team prepares for the relocation.

But the couple also sounded a clear "call to action" for the sport's governing bodies.

"On a final note, we hope that those in control of harness racing can see they need to do more to make this great sport of harness racing bigger and better," they said.

"In the past decade (it) has lost its viability to support participants who rely on it.

"We have tried to stress this to those in charge without any reaction or concern for the issues that every trainer or driver in the country faces every week.

"Please take notice those in charge need to do better for everyone in this industry who rely on it to survive. This is a sport and it should be fun - surviving isn't fun."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura