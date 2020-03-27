NSW hopes to resume this week

Yesnomaybeso was a good name for a horse, and it is a good way to describe NSW harness racing at present. The industry has been in suspension mode since Tuesday after an official at last Thursday's Penrith meeting tested positive to Covid-19.

The harness racing industry has been brought to a complete halt until more people from the meeting have been tested, with it obviously hoped the results come back negative.

On Friday, Harness Racing NSW will make a decision on the immediate future of racing. If the all-clear is given, it will be full on for the Inverell Harness Racing Club, which is scheduled to host the Carnival of Cups TAB meeting on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting would involve a seven-race program - with no Queensland horses in action after that state closed its borders this week.

The feature race on the Inverell program is the $10,000 Inverell Cup, which would involve four last-start winners from Tamworth's meeting last week. They are Corsini (the Graham Moons stables), Tiger Courage (the Ernie Mabbott stables), Manly Boy (trained in Dubbo by Ty Robson) and Bongiorno Boys (trained in Sawyers Gully by Stacie Elliott).