Day At The Track

NY State upholds Temming 20-year suspension

02:10 PM 22 Sep 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Suspended.jpg

The Paulick Reports that the New York State Gaming Commission announced a unanimous decision Monday to uphold a hearing officer's recommendation to suspend harness trainer Michael Temming for 20 years after two of his horses tested positive for a blood doping agent.

Temming was summarily suspended after the findings were announced in January of this year, and his hearing was continued at his request until July.

The Association of Racing Commissioners International announced on Jan. 23, 2020 that Temming trainees had tested positive post-race for IOX-2, a stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), which is known as a blood and gene doping agent capable of stimulating effects similar to EPO as well as overall physical stimulation of the user.

Temming-trained Sports Bettor who ran in Yonkers Race 4 Dec. 7, 2019 and Showmeyourguns (Yonkers Race 7 Dec. 17, 2019) both tested positive for IOX-2, and Temming was later found to have purchased “a large quantity” of the drug. Both horses were disqualified and officially unplaced in those races. Their purses will be reallocated to the remainder of the field.

Read more about the IOX-2 findings here.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

NY State upholds Temming 20-year suspension
22-Sep-2020 14:09 PM NZST
14 to battle in $559,000 Little Brown Jug
22-Sep-2020 12:09 PM NZST
Jugette headlined by unbeaten Party Girl Hill
22-Sep-2020 12:09 PM NZST
Favorites flourish in KY Commonwealth Finals
22-Sep-2020 12:09 PM NZST
Undefeated Guinevere Hall takes another
22-Sep-2020 11:09 AM NZST
Billy Dobson nails down seven winners
22-Sep-2020 09:09 AM NZST
Six-bagger for Dan Rawlings
22-Sep-2020 09:09 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News