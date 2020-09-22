NY State upholds Temming 20-year suspension

The Paulick Reports that the New York State Gaming Commission announced a unanimous decision Monday to uphold a hearing officer's recommendation to suspend harness trainer Michael Temming for 20 years after two of his horses tested positive for a blood doping agent.

Temming was summarily suspended after the findings were announced in January of this year, and his hearing was continued at his request until July.

The Association of Racing Commissioners International announced on Jan. 23, 2020 that Temming trainees had tested positive post-race for IOX-2, a stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), which is known as a blood and gene doping agent capable of stimulating effects similar to EPO as well as overall physical stimulation of the user. The Association of Racing Commissioners International announced on Jan. 23, 2020 that Temming trainees had tested positive post-race for IOX-2, a stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), which is known as a blood and gene doping agent capable of stimulating effects similar to EPO as well as overall physical stimulation of the user.

Temming-trained Sports Bettor who ran in Yonkers Race 4 Dec. 7, 2019 and Showmeyourguns (Yonkers Race 7 Dec. 17, 2019) both tested positive for IOX-2, and Temming was later found to have purchased “a large quantity” of the drug. Both horses were disqualified and officially unplaced in those races. Their purses will be reallocated to the remainder of the field.

