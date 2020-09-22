NY State upholds Temming 20-year suspension

The Paulick Reports that the New York State Gaming Commission announced a unanimous decision Monday to uphold a hearing officer's recommendation to suspend harness trainer Michael Temming for 20 years after two of his horses tested positive for a blood doping agent.
Temming was summarily suspended after the findings were announced in January of this year, and his hearing was continued at his request until July.
Temming-trained Sports Bettor who ran in Yonkers Race 4 Dec. 7, 2019 and Showmeyourguns (Yonkers Race 7 Dec. 17, 2019) both tested positive for IOX-2, and Temming was later found to have purchased “a large quantity” of the drug. Both horses were disqualified and officially unplaced in those races. Their purses will be reallocated to the remainder of the field.
