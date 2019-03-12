Day At The Track

Voice of Triple Crown calls Yonkers race

07:28 PM 12 Mar 2019 NZDT
Larry Collmus and Yonkers track announcer John Hernan
Katy Gazzini Photo

YONKERS, NY, Monday, March 11, 2019 -- He's called a pair of historic thoroughbred champions and countless Breeders' Cups, but the career of Larry Collmus was officially made when calling a harness racing race at Yonkers Raceway Monday night (March 11th).

That's because the popular voice of the New York Racing Association and the Triple Crown stopped by Yonkers Raceway to see how the other half lives.

Collmus, a friend of Yonkers' track announcer John Hernan, visited the booth and, by his own admission, "called my first harness race in about five years."

We can't swear Miss You N's handy, third-race romp as an odds-on favorite is going to make anyone forget either American Pharoah or Justify, but Collmus handled the pacers with expected aplomb.

"It was a lot of fun," Collmus said after he watched a subsequent race inside the starting car. "I've been a fan of harness racing from my time in California and I really enjoy it."

Monday night's dozen-race handle was $1,016,636, Yonkers' second consecutive million-dollar Monday and third seven-figure session of the season.

Frank Drucker

