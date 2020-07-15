Day At The Track

NYSS to Hobbs and Chaptiama

12:46 PM 15 Jul 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Hobbs, harness racing Chaptiama, harness racing
Hobbs winning for driver Jason Bartlett
Besjon Doda photo
Chaptiama holds off Berkery J in NYSS action
Besjon Doda photo

YONKERS, NY - Yonkers Raceway hosted two harness racing divisions of New York Sire Stakes action for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings Tuesday night.

In the first $75,900 division, Hobbs took control of the race early and led all the way in 1:55.4 by three-quarters of a length over Barn Holden with Take The Credit two lengths back in third.

 

Hobbs is a three-year-old gelded son of Credit Winner driven to victory by Jason Bartlett for trainer Jim Campbell and the Runthetable Stables of Montvale, New Jersey. Five of the six trotters in the first division were sons of Credit Winner.

In the second $75,900 division, driver Brian Sears picked up the catch drive aboard Chaptiama and also led all the way scoring a neck victory over Berkery J in 1:55. It was three and three-quarter lengths back to Bourbon Express in third.

 

Chaptiama is a three-year-old gelded son of Chapter Seven for trainer Trond Smedshammer and the Purple Haze Stables of Fairport, New York.

Four of the six trotters in the $75,900 second division were sons of Chapter Seven.

Racing continues at Yonkers Raceway Thursday and Friday nights this week, first post is at 7:12pm.

by Alex Dadoyan, for Yonkers Raceway

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

NYSS to Hobbs and Chaptiama
15-Jul-2020 12:07 PM NZST
Mares Open to Dibaba N
15-Jul-2020 11:07 AM NZST
Perlucky outkicks Icanflylikeanangel again
15-Jul-2020 09:07 AM NZST
Thrilling stretch duel won by Notorious Pink
15-Jul-2020 08:07 AM NZST
First time in Meadowlands Pace for Wilder
15-Jul-2020 07:07 AM NZST
Mohegan Sun Pocono Week in Review
15-Jul-2020 06:07 AM NZST
First leg Buckeye Stallion Series held
15-Jul-2020 06:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News