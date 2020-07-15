NYSS to Hobbs and Chaptiama

YONKERS, NY - Yonkers Raceway hosted two harness racing divisions of New York Sire Stakes action for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings Tuesday night.

In the first $75,900 division, Hobbs took control of the race early and led all the way in 1:55.4 by three-quarters of a length over Barn Holden with Take The Credit two lengths back in third.

Hobbs is a three-year-old gelded son of Credit Winner driven to victory by Jason Bartlett for trainer Jim Campbell and the Runthetable Stables of Montvale, New Jersey. Five of the six trotters in the first division were sons of Credit Winner.

In the second $75,900 division, driver Brian Sears picked up the catch drive aboard Chaptiama and also led all the way scoring a neck victory over Berkery J in 1:55. It was three and three-quarter lengths back to Bourbon Express in third.

Chaptiama is a three-year-old gelded son of Chapter Seven for trainer Trond Smedshammer and the Purple Haze Stables of Fairport, New York.

Four of the six trotters in the $75,900 second division were sons of Chapter Seven.

Racing continues at Yonkers Raceway Thursday and Friday nights this week, first post is at 7:12pm.