NZ 2021 Standardbred Yearling Sale -Day One

NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale is underway at Karaka and will showcase the very best harness racing yearlings New Zealand has to offer over some action-packed days of inspections, parades and selling.

From Saturday 13 February through until the conclusion of selling on Wednesday 17th February, the sale will be broadcast live to viewers on Freeview Channel 200, streamed on nzbstandardbred.co.nz and on NZB Standardbred’s facebook page.

Early fireworks at Auckland on Day One of the 2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale with Lot 2 the Colt by Bettor's Delight – Onlyforyou selling for $130,000

Lot 14 ( What The Hill – Regal Volo) continuing the the strong global support for the sire What The Hill this colt going for $190,000

Lot 62 ( Bettor's Delight – Aquileia) Another good price for a Bettor's Delight colt selling for $120,000

Lot 95 ( Bettor's Delight – Ideal Belle) Lincoln Farms pays $120,000 for this good looking Bettor's Delight colt

Lot 101 ( Bettor's Delight – Goodlookinggirl) Rogerson Bloodstock goes to $140,000 to puchase this Bettor's Delight filly

Lot 102 ( Bettor's Delight – Jessies Cullen) Lincoln Farms Bloodstock goes again to get this colt for $200,000

Lot 116 ( Bettor's Delight – Lauraella) Kentuckiana Lodge pays $120,000 to secure this well bred Bettor's Delight filly

Lot 118 ( Art Major – Linda Lovegrace) this lovely looking filly purchased for $110,000

Lot 122 ( Bettor's Delight – Major Reality) a bidding war sees this Bettors Delight filly sold for $300,000