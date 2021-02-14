Day At The Track

NZ 2021 Standardbred Yearling Sale -Day One

12:00 PM 14 Feb 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
National Standardbred Yearling Sale.JPG

NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale is underway at Karaka and will showcase the very best harness racing yearlings New Zealand has to offer over some action-packed days of inspections, parades and selling.

From Saturday 13 February through until the conclusion of selling on Wednesday 17th February, the sale will be broadcast live to viewers on Freeview Channel 200, streamed on nzbstandardbred.co.nz and on NZB Standardbred’s facebook page. 

High priced yearlings updates here from 1pm

Please refresh your browser to check for latest additions to the live feed updates 

Early fireworks at Auckland on Day One of the 2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale with Lot 2 the Colt by Bettor's Delight – Onlyforyou selling for $130,000

Lot 2 (Bettor's Delight – Onlyforyou) this colt begins the early fireworks and sells for $130.000

Lot 14 (What The Hill – Regal Volo) continuing the the strong global support for the sire What The Hill this colt going for $190,000

Lot 62 (Bettor's Delight – Aquileia)  Another good price for a Bettor's Delight colt selling for $120,000

Lot 95  (Bettor's Delight – Ideal Belle) Lincoln Farms pays $120,000 for this good looking Bettor's Delight colt

Lot 101 (Bettor's Delight – Goodlookinggirl) Rogerson Bloodstock goes to $140,000 to puchase this Bettor's Delight filly

Lot 102 (Bettor's Delight – Jessies Cullen)  Lincoln Farms Bloodstock goes again to get this colt for $200,000

Lot 116 (Bettor's Delight – Lauraella) Kentuckiana Lodge pays $120,000 to secure this well bred Bettor's Delight filly

Lot 118 (Art Major – Linda Lovegrace)  this lovely looking filly purchased for $110,000

Lot 122 (Bettor's Delight – Major Reality) a bidding war sees this Bettors Delight filly sold for $300,000

 

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

It was a night for upsets at Miami Valley
14-Feb-2021 12:02 PM NZDT
Kakaley wins six opening day at Pocono
14-Feb-2021 11:02 AM NZDT
Slated To Win lives up to its name
14-Feb-2021 10:02 AM NZDT
MGM Northfield Park cancels
14-Feb-2021 08:02 AM NZDT
Flameon in the spotlight Sunday
14-Feb-2021 06:02 AM NZDT
Miller-Tetrick Challenge is Sunday
14-Feb-2021 03:02 AM NZDT
Get Legs goes another powerhouse mile
13-Feb-2021 17:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News