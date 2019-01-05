Breckons make impact in three Countries

New Zealand bred, Breckon Farms bred, had a big week in three Countries this past week wiith harness racing winners in New Zealand (Elle Mac), North America (Never Say Never N) and Australia (Miss Streisand).

The winning started at the Auckland Trotting Cup Meeting on New Year's Eve with Jean Fiess owned Elle Mac putting up a sensational run in a New Zealand record of a 1:51.6 mile rate over 1700 metres recording her 11th victory in just the 22 starts for stakes off $519,827.

Elle Mac now has six track records to her credit including two overall New Zealand records for a four-year-old and older mare.

Elle Mac is bred on the golden cross, she is a Bettor's Delight from a Christian Cullen mare, the same as champion Lazarus and many others that are racing.

Your chance of securing a close relation to Elle Mac has improved dramatically with three outstanding entries from the Breckon Farms draft at the Inaugural 2019 National Yearling Sale held in Karaka, Auckland, on the 17th and 18th of February. Lot 6 an American Ideal filly from a race winning full-sister to Elle Mac, Lot 12 an American Ideal filly from a race winning Mach Three sister to Elle Mac and Lot 18 an Art Major colt brother to Elle Mac who is appropriately called Billion Dollar Boy.

Lot 6 - Needamargarita is a filly by American Ideal from Fellamongstabeauty by Bettor's Delight from the Christian Cullen mare Goodlookinggirl.

Lot 12 - Allamericanlover is a filly by American Ideal from Goodlookinbabe by Mach Three from from the Christian Cullen mare Goodlookinggirl.

American Ideal has produced ten millionaires in North America in total. Four have been fillies including his richest progeny American Jewel 1:48.2s ($1,834,823) and also the champion current North American three-year-old filly of the year Yourmycandygirl 1:48.2 ($1,497,000). American Ideal has produced the winners of over $87 million to date in North America. In New Zealand he is the sire of progeny that has earned $7.5 million to date and in Australia he has progeny earnings of over $10 million to date.

Therefore, American Ideal now belongs to the $100 million club an outstanding achievement.

He best performing mare in New Zealand is The Orange Agent ($516,974) and in Australia, American Ideal has produced two millionaires to date. They are Bling It On 1:50.8 ($1,656,656) and Soho Tribeca 1:53.8 ($1,103,374)

Lot 18 - Billion Dollar Boy is a colt by Art Major from Goodlookinggirl by Christian Cullen from the Butler BG mare Twice As Good. Billion Dollar Boy is the first colt from Goodlookinggirl.

The stallion Art Major needs no introduction. He has sired the winners of over $122 million in North America alone. In New Zealand he has sired the winners of over $13 million and in Australia he has sired the winners of over $51 million.

The second winner this last week for Breckon Farms was Miss Streisand , the A Rocknroll Dance half-sister to Elle Mac, who won at Newcastle this past Friday night in New South Wales, Australia. Miss Streisand has been unbeaten in her last five seasonal starts putting together a very good record of 16 starts lifetime for 9 wins, 4 placings and earning $115,000 in the process taking a record of 1:53 flat. Miss Streisand is a half-sister to Lot 18 - Billion Dollar Boy featured above and of course Miss Streisand is a half-sister to Elle Mac.

What more needs to be said for this great family of Elle Mac, Miss Streisand and especially for the close relations of these outstanding winners in the Breckon Farms draft at the Inaugural 2019 National Yearling Sale held in Karaka, Auckland, on the 17th and 18th of February.

The third winner this last week for Breckon Farms was the ever improving Never Say Never N winning at Dover Downs in North America on Thursday of this past week and what a win it was. It was his second win in a row and 18th lifetime from 58 starts and it was a very impressive victory in 1:50.4 a new lifetime nark, and he beat home the former New Zealand open class pacer Tiger Thompson N who was having his first start on American soil finishing second.

Never Say Never N was sold to North America by JC International in November 2016 and has been a good earner there making a tidy $236,728 to date.

Before he was exported, Never Say Never N had only five starts in New Zealand for trainer Ken Barron, for one win at Ashburton over 2600 metres rating a 2.05.9 mile rate over the distance.

When he arrived in North America Never Say Never N won his first five races in a row with the last of those five wins coming in the $61,800 Sagamore Hill Final at the half-mile oval of Yonkers Raceway in 1:54.2 which was a great effort for a new import from New Zealand.

Never Say Never N is the first foal of the Group placed race winning mare Maid In Splendour who has produced three to the races for three winners to date. A full-sister to Never Say Never N was a recent winner for The Allstars stable at Addington called Ruby Rose. Another full-brother is entered in the inaugural National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on the 18th of February 2019.

Entered on behalf of The Breckon Farms draft as Lot 58 this full-brother to Never Say Never N is called Pace N Pride and is the fifth foal of Maid In Splendour.

Pace N Pride is by Bettor's Delight , who needs no introduction as he is the dominant leading pacing stallion in the world right now, yes that is right he is the overall leading money winning sire in all four Countries, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the USA. Bettor's Delight has bred over 7,500 mares in all Countries and he is heading towards $300 million in progeny earnings right now.

Maid In Splendour is from the race winning and now great producing Holmes Hanover mare Diamonds N Gold, dam of ten winners to date including Diamonds N Furs 1:54.8f ($231,399).

Diamonds N Gold is a half-sister to the super racehorse Desperate Comment ($1,033,065) who won many races including the 1996 $250,000 Victoria Cup seen here;