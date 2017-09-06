NZ Cup & Dominion Rankings - 5th September

Within the New Zealand Cup rankings there has been just the one change. Titan Banner's win in the Maurice Holmes Vase last week gives him automatic entry into the great race and moved him up to number three on the harness racing Rankings.

There was more activity in the Dominion Rankings. Following a review by the committee of the initial rankings from 23 August Valmagne was elevated to 20. Subsequently the movers upwards in the past two weeks have been Arya (18 to 16), Yagunnakissmeornot (26 to 22), Donegal Bettorgretch (33 to 29) and Djokovic (43 to 39).

The racing heats up next week with the Avon City Ford New Brighton Cup and Anthony Shearer Ordeal Trotting Cup on September 16 providing opportunities for automatic entry and chances to boost claims.

The next set of Rankings will be released Wednesday 20 September

For any questions regarding these Rankings please contact Brian Rabbitt at Addington Raceway: brianr@addington.co.nz or 03 338 9094.

Courtney Clarke

Media and Communications Executive | Harness Racing New Zealand Inc