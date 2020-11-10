NZ Cup Day - Race by Race

Race 4 : Nevele R Fillies Series Mobile Pace – Group 1 1980m

The first Group One of Cup Day and everyone’s pick Amazing Dream was at prohibitive odds to win, despite drawing nine. But this was no walk in the park. The superstar was forced four wide at the 1000 metre mark. Natalie Rasmussen pressed on to face the breeze at the 600 and then managed to run down the pace-setting Need You Know and John Dunn. It was Amazing Dream’s sixth Group One. She paid $1.40 and $1.00. After the race Rasmussen said “she never thought it was going to be easy from the draw, and she was tired but she really wanted to win.” It was Amazing Dream’s 15th win in 23 starts. Need You Know ($1.60) held on for second with Stylish Memphis third ($1.80). The all Bettor’s Delight trifecta (9:5:6) paid just $9.90.

Race 3 : Hydroflow Handicap Trot 3200m @ 12.55pm

Race 3 and another Williamson victory. This time it was Nathan Williamson and his five-year-old Andy Hall who capitalised on a beautiful one-one trip to outlast the pace-making Missalyssa. Blair Orange had driven a confident race on Missalyssa and went clear turning for home. But Andy Hall had plenty in reserve. Paying $9.50 and $3.20, it was his third win in seven career starts. The Player ran home well for John Dunn to be second ($2.30) and Missalyssa held on for third ($5.60). Favourite Andoverlov broke with around 800 to go, losing all chance. The 3:5:9 trifecta paid $1502.10. Nathan's brother Matty won the first race on Humble Ladd, trained by their father Phil.

Race 2: Bushbuck Cup Day Maiden Mobile Pace 1980m @ 12.25

There will be few easier winners on Cup day than Castelo De Vide in race 2 for trainer Darren Keast and driver Bob Butt. The Bettor’s Delight three-year-old was all the rage with punters after trialling brilliantly and he duly delivered, paying $1.70. After getting a good cart up Castelo De Vide gave nothing else a chance, with several runners ruled out of contention with a squirmish a lap out from home. It was win one at career start number three.

Evangalista battled on for second ($2.80) and Magic Mike was third ($2.10). The 11:4:2 trifecta paid $61.80. Winners time : 2:24.8.

Race 1: Welcome to the IRT NZ Trotting Cup Handicap Trot 2600m @ 11.55

Favourite Humble Ladd has got punters off to a good start on Cup day. Starting off the backmark (10 metres) Matty Williamson bided his time initially as Majestic Hurricane (Blair Orange) stepped well and went to the front. With just over a lap to go Williamson made his move, cruising to the top. From there the $3.30 favourite dominated. Doff Your Cap launched a bid before finishing fourth, with Madeline Stowe ($9.70) and Majestic Hurricane ($5.20) filling the minors. The 11:5:9 trifecta paying $1,487.60.