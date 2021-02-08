NZ Premiership Race - The junior ranks

It’s been a tight race in the past and this season the junior driving premiership looks to be an interesting and dynamic contest once again.

Here we look into the future harness racing stars that are impressing so far this season.

As we head through February John Morrison currently heads the field in the race to the title. The Canterbury based driver has enjoyed a busy time of things of late picking up well over 400 drives with the young reinsman enjoying support from a variety of stables alongside his successful foray into training a few in his own name.

While getting drives certainly helps, Morrison has been able to turn participation and the experience it fosters into effective results finding both winning photos and place bearing positions in abundant numbers with his 33 wins and 80 minor placings accounting for over $330’000 in stakes earned during the 2021 season so far. His success behind the squaregaiters a feature of his wins with a slightly higher percentage of his wins coming behind the trotting types when compared to his drives in behind the pacers . His UDR currently stands at .166, his best turn yet during his years in the junior ranks.

Heading up the chase is Mark Hurrell. A recent change of location allowing the driver to pick up more drives alongside the Amber Hoffman barn. Recent notable successes have come in the form of a brace of wins aboard Jonique. His winning drives on In Sequence, American Mac and To Ri Caitlin adding to his tally which currently stands at 24 for the season.

The positive trend of female drivers finding success on the track has continued this season with a number of young women making their mark in the junior ranks. Sheree Tomlinson (22 wins) Sarah O’Reilly (21 wins) Kerryn Tomlinson (13 wins and 30 minor placings) and Alicia Harrison (11 wins) are in among the leading echelon.

Ben Hope, a junior of some experience, continues to find winners and has arguably experienced the the most challenging driving environments out of those within the junior ranks with trotters Midnight Dash and Muscle Mountain ensuring Hope gets to drive quality horses in quality fields. His recent win on the 2yr-old trotter Mr Love continuing the strong hand that the Greg and Nina Hope stable has when it comes to juvenile trotting affairs.

The leading North Island based driver tag is a very tight race indeed with the fore-mentioned Alicia Harrison (aided by her association with the strong Arna Donnelly stable) enjoying a slight advantage over both Luke Whittaker. Young Whittaker picking up a large proportion of his wins on charges trained out of the Mike Berger stable.

In the South Ellie Barron (10 wins and 32 placings) and Oliver Kite (5 wins from 69 drives) head the ranks although there are a number of Canterbury based juniors that enjoy and benefit from strong support from Southern stables.

In terms of performers when it comes to UDR Dylan Ferguson (now in open grades) and Alana Cameron stand out. Cameron having enjoyed a very strong run of form on the back of a treble of wins brought up by the flying Quarterback.

All things considered the junior ranks look to be in fine fettle. As history tends to show a good junior, given time and opportunities, can mature into being the next leading light within the open driving ranks.

Let’s hope they get plenty more chances to do so.