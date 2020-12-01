Day At The Track

NZ Yearling Sale Catalogue online now

05:04 PM 01 Dec 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
2021 Yearling Sale, Harness racing
NZB Standardbred
NZB Standardbred’s third annual National Standardbred Yearling Sale catalogue can now be viewed online, with printed copies due to arrive in letterboxes in early December. 
 
Showcasing some of New Zealand’s brightest talent, this week has kicked off the countdown to the Australasian standardbred industry’s highlight sale event.
 
2021 Auckland Sale Dates at the Karaka Sales Centre
Saturday 13 February - Sunday 14 February
 
2021 Christchurch Sale Dates at Canterbury Agricultural Park
Monday 15 February - Wednesday 17 February
 
The Sale will debut an extended format in the Christchurch session and as with the highly successful recent New Zealand Bloodstock Ready to Run Sale of thoroughbreds, online bidding services will be available for all registered buyers who are unable to physically attend the Auckland and Christchurch Sale sessions. 
 
Despite a restricted 2020 racing schedule, NZB Standardbred’s first crop of graduates lit up racetracks on both sides of the Tasman headed by Group One winners Krug (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight), It’s All About Faith (NZ) (Captaintreacherous), Always An Angel (NZ) (Art Major), Jett Star (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) and American Dealer (NZ) (American Ideal).
 
The catalogue is bountiful with proven, emerging and first season sires representing both gaits including Champion sire Bettor’s Delight, Art Major, Captaintreacherous, Majestic Son and Muscle Hill.
 
Also included is a quality selection of progeny by freshmen Downbytheseaside, Vincent and What the Hill. The three stallions were introduced into the market at NZB Standardbred’s 2020 All Age Sale, proving popular amongst buyers.
 
With 134 yearlings to go under the hammer in Auckland and a further 296 in Christchurch, the action-packed week of inspections, parades and selling is set to appeal to buyers and investors, both locally and internationally. 
 
Buyers can purchase confidently with all yearlings available to inspect during on-farm parades. NZB Standardbred and New Zealand based-agents and trainers will be available to inspect on behalf of prior to the Sale and on the grounds at the Karaka Sales Centre and Canterbury Agricultural Park.
 
International buyers are encouraged to participate via NZB’s new user-friendly online bidding platform, while all New Zealand-based buyers and agents are welcome to attend the physical Sale sessions in person in Auckland and Christchurch.
 
View the full catalogue online at nzbstandardbred.co.nz
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Gold Star Igotdis, Prairie Gold Mine both shine
01-Dec-2020 15:12 PM NZDT
New foal has “big ears” just like Shartin
01-Dec-2020 12:12 PM NZDT
Maewegonow scores 7-1 upset in feature
01-Dec-2020 11:12 AM NZDT
New Dayton Jackpot Pick 5 kicks off
01-Dec-2020 09:12 AM NZDT
Plainridge Park concludes the 2020 meet
01-Dec-2020 03:12 AM NZDT
Caretakers showered with gifts and gratitude
01-Dec-2020 03:12 AM NZDT
Final call for 2021 Ohio Stallion Directory
01-Dec-2020 03:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News