NZ Yearling Sale Catalogue online now

Showcasing some of New Zealand’s brightest talent, this week has kicked off the countdown to the Australasian standardbred industry’s highlight sale event.

2021 Auckland Sale Dates at the Karaka Sales Centre

Saturday 13 February - Sunday 14 February

2021 Christchurch Sale Dates at Canterbury Agricultural Park

Monday 15 February - Wednesday 17 February

The Sale will debut an extended format in the Christchurch session and as with the highly successful recent New Zealand Bloodstock Ready to Run Sale of thoroughbreds, online bidding services will be available for all registered buyers who are unable to physically attend the Auckland and Christchurch Sale sessions.

Despite a restricted 2020 racing schedule, NZB Standardbred’s first crop of graduates lit up racetracks on both sides of the Tasman headed by Group One winners Krug (NZ) ( Bettor’s Delight ), It’s All About Faith (NZ) ( Captaintreacherous ), Always An Angel (NZ) ( Art Major ), Jett Star (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) and American Dealer (NZ) ( American Ideal ).

The catalogue is bountiful with proven, emerging and first season sires representing both gaits including Champion sire Bettor’s Delight, Art Major, Captaintreacherous, Majestic Son and Muscle Hill .

Also included is a quality selection of progeny by freshmen Downbytheseaside, Vincent and What the Hill. The three stallions were introduced into the market at NZB Standardbred’s 2020 All Age Sale, proving popular amongst buyers.

With 134 yearlings to go under the hammer in Auckland and a further 296 in Christchurch, the action-packed week of inspections, parades and selling is set to appeal to buyers and investors, both locally and internationally.

Buyers can purchase confidently with all yearlings available to inspect during on-farm parades. NZB Standardbred and New Zealand based-agents and trainers will be available to inspect on behalf of prior to the Sale and on the grounds at the Karaka Sales Centre and Canterbury Agricultural Park.

International buyers are encouraged to participate via NZB’s new user-friendly online bidding platform, while all New Zealand-based buyers and agents are welcome to attend the physical Sale sessions in person in Auckland and Christchurch.

View the full catalogue online at nzbstandardbred.co.nz

NZB Standardbred’s third annual National Standardbred Yearling Sale catalogue can now be viewed online, with printed copies due to arrive in letterboxes in early December.