NZ and Australian fillies clash on Saturday

The long-awaited clash between the best NZ and Australian fillies in the Breeder's Crown gets off to a cracking start at Bendigo on Saturday evening.

PRINCESS TIFFANY faces her toughest task yet in a scintillating career when she goes from gate four in her semi over 2140m While she should still be too good, her clash with two of the Emma Stewart stars both of whom are drawn inside her will be of considerable interest on both sides of the Tasman.

KUALOA (gate 3) has only been beaten once when going down to TWO TIMES BETTOR in her BC heat, At her previous start she continued her near perfect record by winning the VicBred Final at a meeting where Stewart horses completely dominated, and beating Two Times Bettor in an impressive 1.56.6 mile rate. She has won 6 from 8 though she disappointed in the APG final when caught wide improving and finishing only 7th 22m from the winner, Soho Nolita in 1.53.

Two Times Bettor has drawn awkwardly in the 2nd heat on Saturday.

The other possible upset hope to Princess Tiffany is SWIMSUIT EDITION another Stewart runner drawn the ace though she would have to improve on her two starts to date. She won her heat of the BC at odds-on but only with a neck to spare and a 1.59.5 mr. Her debut at Ballarat when a $1.60 fave was disappointing in that she did not pace well early which cost her her winning chance.

Princess Tiffany has posted a 1.58.9 mile rate over 2200m in New Zealand

Kualoa is by Art Major from an American Ideal mare and Swimsuit Edition by Somebeachsomewhere from a Badlands Hanover mare.

Another Masterpiece also faces a major clash with a representative of the Stewart stable on CENTENARIO winner of 7 of his 9 starts including the Vicbred Final with a 1.55.9 mile rate. An American Ideal youngster from an Art Major mare, he also won the APG Gold Final of $A350,000 and has gate 3 on Saturday while

Another Masterpiece has gate 9,outside of the second row but with only two runners in it and he may be able to track his strongest rival.

Former All Stars runners THINK ABOUT ME and DUPLICATED are in the three year old heats with another, MACH UP, a withdrawal.

Think About Me disappointed when 6th in his heat and Duplicated, with strong Queensland form recently is up against the unbeaten IGNATIUS (11 starts) who has posted a 1.51.3 mile time at Menangle and Stewart star POSTER BOY a sensational two year old last term who went on to win the NSW Derby this season