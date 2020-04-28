Day At The Track

NZB airfreight resumes with trial flight

06:59 PM 28 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Plane,Harness racing

Under strict health and safety requirements, New Zealand Bloodstock Airfreight has successfully completed a test flight with a small pool of horses from Auckland to Sydney.

With new regulations and plans in place for grooms, NZB can confidently begin to work on limited flights for the backlog of horses requiring trans-Tasman travel.

The test flight was conducted with all grooms and travelling staff in full personal protective equipment including overalls, masks and gloves, with loading and unloading completed by a separate bubble of handlers to avoid any potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

All horses were from the same property, using only one horse float for transport to the airport and one vet for the inspections and pre-flight checks, allowing complete control over horse and human movements and detailed contact tracing recorded. 

The strong working relationship with Tasman Cargo Airlines staff and pilots has made it possible for the planning process to get underway for future flights.

While NZB Airfreight are working on opening all ports for equine freight, services in the near future will only be possible via Auckland to Sydney and return until government Alert Levels are eased to a Level 2 or lower. 

The major challenge for NZB Airfreight will be the movement of grooms and staff internationally and the return of the horse stalls that are currently overseas, with limited cargo services to ship these. 

NZB are working closely with all regulatory bodies, airlines and governments around the world to get travel lines open to all of our major racing jurisdictions, requiring some patience from clients as restrictions are adhered to.

For any queries or to book your horses flight, contact NZB Airfreight Manager Greg Northcott on +64 27 459 4995 or email Greg.Northcott@nzb.co.nz.

New Zealand Bloodstock

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Standardbred Retirement Foundation update
28-Apr-2020 13:04 PM NZST
Youth racetrack review: Inverness Raceway
28-Apr-2020 04:04 AM NZST
Reminder: Qualifying races continue at Olympia
28-Apr-2020 03:04 AM NZST
U.S. suspends entry for certain foreign workers
26-Apr-2020 06:04 AM NZST
A primer on Aussie handicapping
26-Apr-2020 05:04 AM NZST
Hair follicle testing in New York
26-Apr-2020 02:04 AM NZST
Alleged Drug Violations issued March 17, 2020
25-Apr-2020 13:04 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News