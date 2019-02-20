NZB the market leader in Standardbred Sales

New Zealand Bloodstock hosted its first-ever National Standardbred Yearling Sale this week and the anticipation leading into the Sale has been met with phenomenal results across all key figures at the close of trading.
The aggregate soared to $12,360,000 for 299 lots sold over three days. The average and median both climbed to great heights reaching $41,338 and $30,000 respectively.
“We are thrilled with our first foray into selling standardbreds and the statistics sum up the success of the Sale,” commented NZB’s Managing Director Andrew Seabrook.
“I’d like to congratulate the vendors on how well they have prepared their horses. To see the turnover up nearly $1 million dollars [$962,500] on last year with 85 less horses catalogued is a great outcome.
“The top end of the Sale was strong with 24 horses selling in excess of $100,000 over the past three days, where last year there were just seven.
“The average has improved significantly on 2018 with the all-important median suggesting a buoyant middle market, and the overall feedback from everyone has been fantastic.
“While the clearance rate in Auckland was 73%, it was heartening to see that figure increase to 85% during today’s session, resulting in an overall clearance rate of 80% for the catalogue.
“We won’t rest on our laurels and will continue to work with vendors and buyers for ways of improving the Sales as we move forward.”
Day 2 of the Christchurch Sale saw 158 pacing yearlings sold for an aggregate of $6,471,500, with leading buyer John Street of Lincoln Farms Bloodstock accounting for 8 of those purchases and $593,000 in receipts.
“We bought five in Auckland and seven here in Christchurch,” commented Street.
“We got every horse we wanted so we’re very, very lucky. They’ll go into some of our partnerships but we won’t do that until they are two-year-olds.”
Emilio Rosati and Mary Stride were in the action again today securing the equal highest-priced yearling in The Shard (Lot 267) from the draft of Shard Farm. The son of Bettor’s Delight and Group Two winner Pemberton Shard was knocked down to the duo’s $170,000 bid.
Beaudiene Breeding’s Lot 369, Beaudiene Bigtime, was also knocked down for $170,000 with active Australian buyer Jean Feiss securing the son of Bettor’s Delight.
Beaudiene Breeding ended the day of trading as the leading vendor by average having sold 4 lots at an average price of $65,500.
“The Southern Bred Southern Reared have had a fantastic day with quite a few $100,000 dollar horses,” commented David Kennedy who sells under the Beaudiene Breeding banner.
“I’m absolutely delighted, NZB have done a tremendous job on promoting the Sale.
“The vendors have presented and the buyers have fronted up and given us the rewards.
“It’s been a fantastic day for everyone and we’ve done unbelievably well ourselves.”
Broadfield Lodge traded 17 lots for $845,000, including Lot 274 who fetched $130,000, landing them the leading vendor by aggregate title.
The leading sire by average was Captaintreacherous with 8 of his progeny selling for a total of $59,437.
All horses purchased at the 2019 National Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates.
2019 National Yearling Sale - Day 3 Sale of Pacers at Christchurch
|2019 Christchurch Sale (pacers only)
|Aggregate
|$6,471,500
|Average
|$40,959
|Median
|$30,500
|Clearance
|85%
|Catalogued
|206
|Sold
|158
|Top Price
|$170,000 Lot 267 The Shard (Blk.C.) Bettor's Delight – Pemberton Shard
Top Lots
|Lot
|Type
|Breeding
|Vendor
|Purchaser
|Location
|Price
|267
|BL.C
|Bettor's Delight / Pemberton Shard
|Shard Farm
|E & M Stride
|New South Wales
|$170,000
|369
|BL.C
|Bettor's Delight / Beaudiene Maja Babe
|Beaudiene Breeding
|Mrs JL Feiss
|Victoria
|$170,000
|381
|B.C
|Bettor's Delight / Champagne Princess
|Smolenski Stables
|Kentuckiana Lodge Ltd
|Canterbury
|$155,000
|277
|BR.C
|Mach Three / Nicaea Franco
|Spreydon Lodge Ltd
|Lincoln Farms Bloodstock
|Auckland
|$140,000
|274
|B.F
|Art Major / Kashana
|Broadfield Lodge
|Lincoln Farms Bloodstock
|Auckland
|$130,000
|360
|B.C
|Captaintreacherous / Arden Caviar
|Price Bloodstock
|Lincoln Farms Bloodstock
|Auckland
|$110,000
|377
|B.F
|Bettor's Delight / Anvil On Fire
|Broadfield Lodge
|Kentuckiana Lodge Ltd
|Canterbury
|$105,000
|280
|B.C
|Bettor's Delight / Priscilla Shard
|Shard Farm
|PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock Ltd
|Canterbury
|$100,000
|326
|B.C
|Bettor's Delight / Surprise Party
|Price Bloodstock
|Mrs JL Feiss
|Victoria
|$100,000
|342
|BL.C
|Bettor's Delight / Simply Devine
|Studholme Bloodstock Ltd
|Mr R Reddy
|Fiji
|$100,000
Leading Purchasers
|Purchaser
|Bought
|Aggregate
|Average
|Top Price
|Top Lot
|Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland)
|8
|$593,000
|$74,125
|$140,000
|277
|PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock (Canterbury)
|6
|$400,000
|$66,667
|$100,000
|280
|All Stars Racing Stables (Canterbury)
|6
|$357,000
|$59,500
|$80,000
|401
|Kentuckiana Lodge (Canterbury)
|3
|$332,500
|$110,833
|$155,000
|381
|Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria)
|3
|$300,000
|$100,000
|$170,000
|369
|Mr NR McGrath (Canterbury)
|6
|$253,000
|$42,167
|$75,000
|382
|E & M Stride (New South Wales)
|2
|$252,500
|$126,250
|$170,000
|267
|Stonewall Stud (Auckland)
|6
|$250,500
|$41,750
|$65,000
|331
|Mr BM Mangos (Auckland)
|3
|$200,000
|$66,667
|$90,000
|210
|Mr G Payne (Canterbury)
|8
|$182,500
|$22,813
|$31,000
|305
Leading Vendors by Aggregate
|Vendor
|Sold
|Aggregate
|Average
|Top Price
|Top Lot
|Broadfield Lodge
|17
|$845,000
|$49,706
|$130,000
|274
|Studholme Bloodstock
|13
|$589,500
|$45,346
|$100,000
|342
|Spreydon Lodge
|8
|$500,500
|$62,563
|$140,000
|277
|Rosedale Farm
|14
|$485,000
|$34,643
|$90,000
|265
|Shard Farm
|7
|$448,500
|$64,071
|$170,000
|267
|Ripple Creek
|12
|$356,000
|$29,667
|$85,000
|365
|Arden Lodge
|8
|$341,000
|$42,625
|$90,000
|335
|Beaudiene Breeding
|4
|$262,000
|$65,500
|$170,000
|369
|L. Smith
|6
|$222,000
|$37,000
|$65,000
|331
|Price Bloodstock
|2
|$210,000
|$105,000
|$110,000
|360
Leading Vendors by Average (three or more sold)
|Vendor
|Sold
|Average
|Aggregate
|Top Price
|Top Lot
|Beaudiene Breeding
|4
|$65,500
|$262,000
|$170,000
|369
|Shard Farm
|7
|$64,071
|$448,500
|$170,000
|267
|Spreydon Lodge
|8
|$62,563
|$500,500
|$140,000
|277
|Broadfield Lodge
|17
|$49,706
|$845,000
|$130,000
|274
|Studholme Bloodstock
|13
|$45,346
|$589,500
|$100,000
|342
|Arden Lodge
|8
|$42,625
|$341,000
|$90,000
|335
|Barron Bloodstock
|4
|$39,000
|$156,000
|$65,000
|199
|L. Smith
|6
|$37,000
|$222,000
|$65,000
|331
|Rosedale Farm
|14
|$34,643
|$485,000
|$90,000
|265
|Norwegian Wood Breeding
|3
|$30,833
|$92,500
|$50,000
|212
Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold)
|Sire
|Sold
|Average
|Aggregate
|Top Price
|Top Lot
|Captaintreacherous
|8
|$59,438
|$475,500
|$110,000
|360
|Roll With Joe
|5
|$54,800
|$274,000
|$70,000
|396
|Bettor's Delight
|68
|$51,412
|$3,496,000
|$170,000
|267
|Mach Three
|7
|$46,143
|$323,000
|$140,000
|277
|Art Major
|21
|$41,905
|$880,000
|$130,000
|274
|Sweet Lou
|4
|$39,625
|$158,500
|$85,000
|365
|American Ideal
|12
|$24,083
|$289,000
|$38,000
|291
|Somebeachsomewhere
|10
|$22,600
|$226,000
|$40,000
|204
|Sportswriter
|4
|$22,250
|$89,000
|$35,000
|249
|A Rocknroll Dance
|7
|$16,143
|$113,000
|$26,000
|243