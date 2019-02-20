NZB the market leader in Standardbred Sales

New Zealand Bloodstock hosted its first-ever National Standardbred Yearling Sale this week and the anticipation leading into the Sale has been met with phenomenal results across all key figures at the close of trading.

The aggregate soared to $12,360,000 for 299 lots sold over three days. The average and median both climbed to great heights reaching $41,338 and $30,000 respectively.

“We are thrilled with our first foray into selling standardbreds and the statistics sum up the success of the Sale,” commented NZB’s Managing Director Andrew Seabrook.

“I’d like to congratulate the vendors on how well they have prepared their horses. To see the turnover up nearly $1 million dollars [$962,500] on last year with 85 less horses catalogued is a great outcome.

“The top end of the Sale was strong with 24 horses selling in excess of $100,000 over the past three days, where last year there were just seven.

“The average has improved significantly on 2018 with the all-important median suggesting a buoyant middle market, and the overall feedback from everyone has been fantastic.

“While the clearance rate in Auckland was 73%, it was heartening to see that figure increase to 85% during today’s session, resulting in an overall clearance rate of 80% for the catalogue.

“We won’t rest on our laurels and will continue to work with vendors and buyers for ways of improving the Sales as we move forward.”

Day 2 of the Christchurch Sale saw 158 pacing yearlings sold for an aggregate of $6,471,500, with leading buyer John Street of Lincoln Farms Bloodstock accounting for 8 of those purchases and $593,000 in receipts.

“We bought five in Auckland and seven here in Christchurch,” commented Street.

“We got every horse we wanted so we’re very, very lucky. They’ll go into some of our partnerships but we won’t do that until they are two-year-olds.”

Emilio Rosati and Mary Stride were in the action again today securing the equal highest-priced yearling in The Shard (Lot 267) from the draft of Shard Farm. The son of Bettor’s Delight and Group Two winner Pemberton Shard was knocked down to the duo’s $170,000 bid.

Beaudiene Breeding’s Lot 369, Beaudiene Bigtime, was also knocked down for $170,000 with active Australian buyer Jean Feiss securing the son of Bettor’s Delight.

Beaudiene Breeding ended the day of trading as the leading vendor by average having sold 4 lots at an average price of $65,500.

“The Southern Bred Southern Reared have had a fantastic day with quite a few $100,000 dollar horses,” commented David Kennedy who sells under the Beaudiene Breeding banner.

“I’m absolutely delighted, NZB have done a tremendous job on promoting the Sale.

“The vendors have presented and the buyers have fronted up and given us the rewards.

“It’s been a fantastic day for everyone and we’ve done unbelievably well ourselves.”

Broadfield Lodge traded 17 lots for $845,000, including Lot 274 who fetched $130,000, landing them the leading vendor by aggregate title.

The leading sire by average was Captaintreacherous with 8 of his progeny selling for a total of $59,437.

All horses purchased at the 2019 National Yearling Sale are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates.

2019 National Yearling Sale - Day 3 Sale of Pacers at Christchurch

2019 Christchurch Sale (pacers only) Aggregate $6,471,500 Average $40,959 Median $30,500 Clearance 85% Catalogued 206 Sold 158 Top Price $170,000 Lot 267 The Shard (Blk.C.) Bettor's Delight – Pemberton Shard

Top Lots

Lot Type Breeding Vendor Purchaser Location Price 267 BL.C Bettor's Delight / Pemberton Shard Shard Farm E & M Stride New South Wales $170,000 369 BL.C Bettor's Delight / Beaudiene Maja Babe Beaudiene Breeding Mrs JL Feiss Victoria $170,000 381 B.C Bettor's Delight / Champagne Princess Smolenski Stables Kentuckiana Lodge Ltd Canterbury $155,000 277 BR.C Mach Three / Nicaea Franco Spreydon Lodge Ltd Lincoln Farms Bloodstock Auckland $140,000 274 B.F Art Major / Kashana Broadfield Lodge Lincoln Farms Bloodstock Auckland $130,000 360 B.C Captaintreacherous / Arden Caviar Price Bloodstock Lincoln Farms Bloodstock Auckland $110,000 377 B.F Bettor's Delight / Anvil On Fire Broadfield Lodge Kentuckiana Lodge Ltd Canterbury $105,000 280 B.C Bettor's Delight / Priscilla Shard Shard Farm PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock Ltd Canterbury $100,000 326 B.C Bettor's Delight / Surprise Party Price Bloodstock Mrs JL Feiss Victoria $100,000 342 BL.C Bettor's Delight / Simply Devine Studholme Bloodstock Ltd Mr R Reddy Fiji $100,000

Leading Purchasers

Purchaser Bought Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland) 8 $593,000 $74,125 $140,000 277 PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock (Canterbury) 6 $400,000 $66,667 $100,000 280 All Stars Racing Stables (Canterbury) 6 $357,000 $59,500 $80,000 401 Kentuckiana Lodge (Canterbury) 3 $332,500 $110,833 $155,000 381 Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria) 3 $300,000 $100,000 $170,000 369 Mr NR McGrath (Canterbury) 6 $253,000 $42,167 $75,000 382 E & M Stride (New South Wales) 2 $252,500 $126,250 $170,000 267 Stonewall Stud (Auckland) 6 $250,500 $41,750 $65,000 331 Mr BM Mangos (Auckland) 3 $200,000 $66,667 $90,000 210 Mr G Payne (Canterbury) 8 $182,500 $22,813 $31,000 305

Leading Vendors by Aggregate

Vendor Sold Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Broadfield Lodge 17 $845,000 $49,706 $130,000 274 Studholme Bloodstock 13 $589,500 $45,346 $100,000 342 Spreydon Lodge 8 $500,500 $62,563 $140,000 277 Rosedale Farm 14 $485,000 $34,643 $90,000 265 Shard Farm 7 $448,500 $64,071 $170,000 267 Ripple Creek 12 $356,000 $29,667 $85,000 365 Arden Lodge 8 $341,000 $42,625 $90,000 335 Beaudiene Breeding 4 $262,000 $65,500 $170,000 369 L. Smith 6 $222,000 $37,000 $65,000 331 Price Bloodstock 2 $210,000 $105,000 $110,000 360

Leading Vendors by Average (three or more sold)

Vendor Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Beaudiene Breeding 4 $65,500 $262,000 $170,000 369 Shard Farm 7 $64,071 $448,500 $170,000 267 Spreydon Lodge 8 $62,563 $500,500 $140,000 277 Broadfield Lodge 17 $49,706 $845,000 $130,000 274 Studholme Bloodstock 13 $45,346 $589,500 $100,000 342 Arden Lodge 8 $42,625 $341,000 $90,000 335 Barron Bloodstock 4 $39,000 $156,000 $65,000 199 L. Smith 6 $37,000 $222,000 $65,000 331 Rosedale Farm 14 $34,643 $485,000 $90,000 265 Norwegian Wood Breeding 3 $30,833 $92,500 $50,000 212

Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold)

Sire Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Captaintreacherous 8 $59,438 $475,500 $110,000 360 Roll With Joe 5 $54,800 $274,000 $70,000 396 Bettor's Delight 68 $51,412 $3,496,000 $170,000 267 Mach Three 7 $46,143 $323,000 $140,000 277 Art Major 21 $41,905 $880,000 $130,000 274 Sweet Lou 4 $39,625 $158,500 $85,000 365 American Ideal 12 $24,083 $289,000 $38,000 291 Somebeachsomewhere 10 $22,600 $226,000 $40,000 204 Sportswriter 4 $22,250 $89,000 $35,000 249 A Rocknroll Dance 7 $16,143 $113,000 $26,000 243