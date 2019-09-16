Nadal Broline wins V75 Gold at Bollnas

September 14, 2019 - Nadal Broline (9g Yankee Glide -Aimee’s Promise- American Winner ) took today’s harness racing Delicious US V75 Gold at Bollnas timed in 1.10.6kr to earn 200,000SEK first money (total purse 900,000SEK).

Bjorn Goop teamed the winner that now has 24 career victories in 58 starts for 6,915,415SEK in life earnings.

He was at 4.08/1 odds in this 1640 meters autostart test and bested 2.8/1 Sorbet reined by Orjan Kihlstrom and 17/1 Disco Volante piloted by C.J. Jepson. Global Trustworth, Makethemark (early pacesetter), Super Zantos and Antonio Tabac followed the winner.

On September 8th at Bjerke were the Norsk TravDerby for colts and fillies (four year olds) and the Kriteriet colt and filly races for three years olds.

The most impressive winner was Hillary B.R. (4f Muscle Hill -Fiery Chip- Pine Chip ) in the filly Derby, as she remained undefeated in 15 starts for life earnings of 3,887,236Nokr earned and timed this day in 1.11.9kr.

The distance was 2100 meters autostart with 2,000,000Nokr to the winner.

Rebella Matters and Blueridge Star took the next two spots.

The colt TravDerby (four year old males, 2600 meters autostart, 2,000,000Nokr to the winner) went to Max Brady (4m Cantab Hall -Hope Brady- Ganymede ) timed in 1.14.5kr.

Geir Vegard Gundersen teamed the winner to his seventh life win in 13 starts now for 3,264,000Nokr earned.

Eye Of The Tiger and Noble Superb were next to the line.

Three year olds battled in the colt and filly divisions of the Kriteriet (each for 750,000Nokr to the winner, 2100 meters autostart).

Custom Colt (3m Offshore Dream -Kentucky Avenue- Viking Kronos ) score over his colt rivals timed in 1.14kr with Svein Ove Wassberg the pilot.

The one now has six lifetime wins in 14 starts for 1,539,012Nokr earned.

Chart and winner’s pedigree follow.

The filly Kriteriet went to Lady Ann ( Credit Winner -Peaceful Way- Angus Hall ) timed in 1.14.6kr to record her second career victory in five outings to pick up 750,000Nokr and raise her life earnings to 797,190Nokr.

This daughter of the exceptional North American stakes winning Peaceful Way drew off to a four length score.

