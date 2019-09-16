Day At The Track

Nadal Broline wins V75 Gold at Bollnas

08:18 AM 16 Sep 2019 NZST
Nadal Broline
Nadal Broline
Travnet Photo

September 14, 2019 - Nadal Broline (9g Yankee Glide-Aimee’s Promise-American Winner) took today’s harness racing Delicious US V75 Gold at Bollnas timed in 1.10.6kr to earn 200,000SEK first money (total purse 900,000SEK).

Bjorn Goop teamed the winner that now has 24 career victories in 58 starts for 6,915,415SEK in life earnings.

He was at 4.08/1 odds in this 1640 meters autostart test and bested 2.8/1 Sorbet reined by Orjan Kihlstrom and 17/1 Disco Volante piloted by C.J. Jepson. Global Trustworth, Makethemark (early pacesetter), Super Zantos and Antonio Tabac followed the winner.

On September 8th at Bjerke were the Norsk TravDerby for colts and fillies (four year olds) and the Kriteriet colt and filly races for three years olds.

The most impressive winner was Hillary B.R. (4f Muscle Hill-Fiery Chip-Pine Chip) in the filly Derby, as she remained undefeated in 15 starts for life earnings of 3,887,236Nokr earned and timed this day in 1.11.9kr.

The distance was 2100 meters autostart with 2,000,000Nokr to the winner.

Rebella Matters and Blueridge Star took the next two spots.

TIPSTER NORSK TRAVDERBY - HOPPEAVDELING

Premiesum:  4 145 000,- - Distanse:  2 100

Startmetode:  Auto
   

V4-2 Duo Plass Trippel Tvilling Vinner
   

Pl.nr

Pr.nr

Hestens navn

Dist.

Spor

Km.tid

Kusk

Premie Kr

Evt.odds

1

2

Hillary B.R.

2 100

2

11,9a

Magnus Teien Gundersen

2 000 000,-

11

2

1

Rebella Matters

2 100

1

12,9a

Frode Hamre

1 000 000,-

150

3

3

Blueridge Sun

2 100

3

13,0a

Geir Vegard Gundersen

560 000,-

254

4

4

Lastsundayinmay

2 100

4

13,0a

Erlend Rennesvik

175 000,-

373

5

7

Thankful

2 100

7

13,0a

Øystein Tjomsland

250 000,-

382

6

9

Delight Classic

2 100

9

13,0a

Kristian Malmin

40 000,-

360

6

12

I.D. Entity

2 100

12

13,0a

Tom Erik Solberg

80 000,-

1365

8

5

Wanda Classic

2 100

5

13,1a

Dag-Sveinung Dalen

10 000,-

495

9

11

Catherine's Chic

2 100

11

13,2a

Svein Ove Wassberg

10 000,-

1117

10

6

Tiffany Yellow

2 100

6

13,6a

Adrian Solberg Akselsen

10 000,-

782

11

10

Panama Rags

2 100

10

15,4a r

Noralf P. Brækken

5 000,-

508

12

8

Ilenna Bonanza

2 100

8

15,7a g

Per Oleg Midtfjeld

5 000,-

760


Hillary B.R. pedigree

The colt TravDerby  (four year old males, 2600 meters autostart, 2,000,000Nokr to the winner) went to Max Brady (4m Cantab Hall-Hope Brady-Ganymede) timed in 1.14.5kr.

Geir Vegard Gundersen teamed the winner to his seventh life win in 13 starts now for 3,264,000Nokr earned.

Eye Of The Tiger and Noble Superb were next to the line.

Totalisatorløp 12

08.09.2019

Bjerke Travbane

TIPSTER NORSK TRAVDERBY

Premiesum:  4 185 000,- - Distanse:  2 600

Startmetode:  Auto
   

DD-2 V5-5 V75-7 Duo Plass Trippel Tvilling Vinner
   

Pl.nr

Pr.nr

Hestens navn

Dist.

Spor

Km.tid

Kusk

Premie Kr

Evt.odds

1

4

Max Brady

2 600

4

14,5a

Geir Vegard Gundersen

2 000 000,-

49

2

2

Eye Of The Tiger

2 600

2

14,5a

Dag-Sveinung Dalen

1 000 000,-

139

3

1

Noble Superb

2 600

1

14,6a

Magnus Teien Gundersen

560 000,-

47

4

3

Stoletheshow

2 600

3

14,6a

Ulf Ohlsson

175 000,-

31

5

10

Sam The Man

2 600

10

14,7a

Bjørn Goop

250 000,-

82

6

7

Gogo Hall

2 600

7

14,7a

Frode Hamre

150 000,-

399

7

6

Cry Wolf

2 600

6

14,7a

Vemund Madsen Drolsum

10 000,-

138

8

9

Broad Vision

2 600

9

14,7a

Adrian Solberg Akselsen

10 000,-

855

9

11

Strong Case

2 600

11

14,8a g

Åsbjørn Tengsareid

10 000,-

564

10

12

Hendrix B.R.

2 600

12

14,9a

Lars Anvar Kolle

10 000,-

899

11

5

S.K.'s Mystic Titan

2 600

5

14,9a

Tom Erik Solberg

5 000,-

137

12

8

Don Cash

2 600

8

15,0a

Jeppe Juel

5 000,-

204

Max Brady Pedigree

Three year olds battled in the colt and filly divisions of the Kriteriet (each for 750,000Nokr to the winner, 2100 meters autostart).

Custom Colt (3m Offshore Dream-Kentucky Avenue-Viking Kronos) score over his colt rivals timed in 1.14kr with Svein Ove Wassberg the pilot.

The one now has six lifetime wins in 14 starts for 1,539,012Nokr earned.

Chart and winner’s pedigree follow.

FINN-TACK NORSK TRAVKRITERIUM

Premiesum:  1 685 000,- - Distanse:  2 100

Startmetode:  Auto
   

V5-2 V75-4 Duo Plass Trippel Tvilling Vinner
   

Pl.nr

Pr.nr

Hestens navn

Dist.

Spor

Km.tid

Kusk

Premie Kr

Evt.odds

1

8

Custom Colt

2 100

8

14,0a g

Svein Ove Wassberg

750 000,-

216

2

11

Te Amo Corazon

2 100

11

14,0a

Tom Erik Solberg

375 000,-

1100

3

9

Photo Fighter

2 100

9

14,0a

Bjørn Duestad

225 000,-

441

4

3

Ivan B.R.

2 100

3

14,1a

Geir Vegard Gundersen

150 000,-

33

5

12

Admiral Knick

2 100

12

14,1a

Frode Hamre

100 000,-

378

6

6

Chinetti

2 100

6

14,2a

Örjan Kihlström

65 000,-

61

7

7

Kvåles Ruin

2 100

7

15,1a

Gunnar Austevoll

5 000,-

1012

8

5

Thai Eros

2 100

5

16,7a g

Dag-Sveinung Dalen

5 000,-

343

9

10

Gliding Sun

2 100

10

16,9a g

Andre H. Stensen

5 000,-

1747

10

1

Easy Winner

2 100

1

19,0a g

Eirik Høitomt

5 000,-

332

-

2

Iggy B.R.

2 100

2

dg

Magnus Teien Gundersen

 

21

-

4

Dream Creation

2 100

4

dg

Kristian Malmin

 

154

Custom Colt Pedigree
 

The filly Kriteriet went to Lady Ann (Credit Winner-Peaceful Way-Angus Hall) timed in 1.14.6kr to record her second career victory in five outings to pick up 750,000Nokr and raise her life earnings to 797,190Nokr.

This daughter of the exceptional North American stakes winning Peaceful Way drew off to a four length score.

FINN-TACK NORSK TRAVKRITERIUM - HOPPEAVDELING

Premiesum:  1 690 000,- - Distanse:  2 100

Startmetode:  Auto
   

V4-4 Duo Plass Trippel Tvilling Vinner
   

Pl.nr

Pr.nr

Hestens navn

Dist.

Spor

Km.tid

Kusk

Premie Kr

Evt.odds

1

6

Lady Ann

2 100

6

14,6a

Erlend Rennesvik

750 000,-

147

2

10

Amazing Street

2 100

10

15,0a

Åsbjørn Tengsareid

375 000,-

148

3

9

Another Creation

2 100

9

15,0a

Kristian Malmin

225 000,-

51

4

1

Catch A Volo

2 100

1

15,1a

Vidar Hop

150 000,-

286

5

8

Sassy Girl

2 100

8

15,1a

Dag-Sveinung Dalen

100 000,-

193

6

2

Sweet Lins

2 100

2

15,1a

Eirik Høitomt

65 000,-

61

7

12

Fast Cash

2 100

12

15,5a

Tom Erik Solberg

5 000,-

419

8

7

Beak's Lively

2 100

7

15,7a

Örjan Kihlström

5 000,-

369

9

5

Lucky Queen Soa

2 100

5

15,7a

Lars Anvar Kolle

5 000,-

113

10

3

H.M. Lovely Comers

2 100

3

16,0a

Ole Johan Østre

5 000,-

35

11

11

Ayita

2 100

11

16,0a

Kristine Kvasnes

5 000,-

641

-

4

Oh U. Sexylady

2 100

4

dg

Alexander Heisholt

 

61


Lady Ann Pedigree

Thomas H. Hicks


 

