Daughter of Major In Art headlines awards

LONDON, Ontario, February 11, 2017 -- Longtime local horseman Ross Battin and pacing mare Nadia Can Go were the headliners at tonight's awards banquet at The Raceway at Western Fair District which celebrated the best on and off the track over the past harness racing season.
Ross Battin has had many honours over the years at the London, Ontario racetrack. He topped the drivers' standings on four occasions, was named horseman of the year in 1992 and was inducted to the track's Wall of Fame in 2010. Ross has won the Lampman Cup, which recognizes the leading driver in the Ontario Sires Stakes program a record seven times.
Tonight he added another honour as he was presented with the Walltyme award which is given annually by Dave Wall's stable and recognizes outstanding service to the industry.
Nadia Can Go was crowned the 2016 Horse of the Year.
The now five-year-old daughter of Major In Art put together an impressive winning streak at The Raceway from February 17 to April 20 during which time she was undefeated through eight races. Heather Toll trains Nadia Can Go for owner Brydown Farms of Clinton, Ontario.
The other award winners who were revealed this evening were caretaker of the year, which was won by Laurie Hicks, and the Ruth Herbert Horsewoman of the Year which went to Sue McNeight.
The complete list of award winners is as follows:
Older Pacing Horse - Irvine James
Older Pacing Mare - Nadia Can Go
Three-Year-Old Pacing Colt - Overthinkenit
Three-Year-Old Pacing Filly - Uptown Woman
Older Trotting Horse - Raising Richard
Older Trotting Mare - Daylon Mermaid
Three-Year-Old Trotting Colt - On The Ridge
Three-Year-Old Trotting Filly - Shes All Muscle
Claiming Pacer - Mighty Mouse
Claiming Trotter - Jimoris Tigeress
Driver - Alfie Carroll
Trainer - Vic Puddy
Owner - Keith Cassell
Caretaker - Laurie Hicks
Walltyme 'Outstanding Service' - Ross Battin
Ruth Herbert 'Horsewoman' - Sue McNeight
Horse of the Year - Nadia Can Go
Greg Blanchard