Daughter of Major In Art headlines awards

Connections of overall Horse of the Year Nadia Can Go receiving their award.

LONDON, Ontario, February 11, 2017 -- Longtime local horseman Ross Battin and pacing mare Nadia Can Go were the headliners at tonight's awards banquet at The Raceway at Western Fair District which celebrated the best on and off the track over the past harness racing season.

Ross Battin has had many honours over the years at the London, Ontario racetrack. He topped the drivers' standings on four occasions, was named horseman of the year in 1992 and was inducted to the track's Wall of Fame in 2010. Ross has won the Lampman Cup, which recognizes the leading driver in the Ontario Sires Stakes program a record seven times.

Tonight he added another honour as he was presented with the Walltyme award which is given annually by Dave Wall's stable and recognizes outstanding service to the industry.

Nadia Can Go was crowned the 2016 Horse of the Year.

The now five-year-old daughter of Major In Art put together an impressive winning streak at The Raceway from February 17 to April 20 during which time she was undefeated through eight races. Heather Toll trains Nadia Can Go for owner Brydown Farms of Clinton, Ontario.

The other award winners who were revealed this evening were caretaker of the year, which was won by Laurie Hicks, and the Ruth Herbert Horsewoman of the Year which went to Sue McNeight.

The complete list of award winners is as follows:

Older Pacing Horse - Irvine James

Older Pacing Mare - Nadia Can Go

Three-Year-Old Pacing Colt - Overthinkenit

Three-Year-Old Pacing Filly - Uptown Woman

Older Trotting Horse - Raising Richard

Older Trotting Mare - Daylon Mermaid

Three-Year-Old Trotting Colt - On The Ridge

Three-Year-Old Trotting Filly - Shes All Muscle

Claiming Pacer - Mighty Mouse

Claiming Trotter - Jimoris Tigeress

Driver - Alfie Carroll

Trainer - Vic Puddy

Owner - Keith Cassell

Caretaker - Laurie Hicks

Walltyme 'Outstanding Service' - Ross Battin

Ruth Herbert 'Horsewoman' - Sue McNeight

Horse of the Year - Nadia Can Go