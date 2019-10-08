Nancy America wins at Vincennes

Nancy America now has career earnings of 368,128€

October 4, 2019 - Nancy America (8f Revenue -Camargue) rallied around the final turn to head then leading Jerry Mom (6g Ready Cash -Graziella) and then held off surging Jerry Mom for a half-length harness racing victory clocked in 1.14.1kr in the Prix Charley Mills (purse 67,000€, 2850 meters) at Paris-Vincennes, the race named for the legendary trainer Charley Mills.

The winner was teamed by Yoann Lebourgeois to her seventh victory in France to raise her career earnings to 368,128€.

Jerry Mom was teamed by Pierre Vercruysse for trainer Jo Corbanie.

Third home was Alinea (9g Baccarat du Pont ) with Charles J. Bigeon the pilot.

Earlier in the week the trotting action was at Meslay-des-Maine and it featured the Grand Prix Anjou Maine (Gr. III, purse 90,000€, 2875 meters, International).

The 25-meter handicapped Cleangame (7g Ouragon de Celland -Red Bell) scored in 1.13.5kr for trainer Jean Michel Bazire at the lines for owner J-M Rancoule.

This was the 27th career victory for Cleangame and raised his earnings to 983,970€ for his career.

Ce Bello Roman (7g Jam Pridem ) took second for Anthony Barrier and third was another 25-meter handicapped performer Bugsy Malone (8g Ready Cash ) with Yoann Lebourgeois up for trainer Philippe Allaire.

Gross Weight (8g Scarlet Knight ) was fourth handled by Theo Duvaldestin.

Thomas H. Hicks