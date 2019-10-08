Nancy America wins at Vincennes

October 4, 2019 - Nancy America (8f Revenue-Camargue) rallied around the final turn to head then leading Jerry Mom (6g Ready Cash-Graziella) and then held off surging Jerry Mom for a half-length harness racing victory clocked in 1.14.1kr in the Prix Charley Mills (purse 67,000€, 2850 meters) at Paris-Vincennes, the race named for the legendary trainer Charley Mills.
The winner was teamed by Yoann Lebourgeois to her seventh victory in France to raise her career earnings to 368,128€.
Jerry Mom was teamed by Pierre Vercruysse for trainer Jo Corbanie.
Third home was Alinea (9g Baccarat du Pont) with Charles J. Bigeon the pilot.
Earlier in the week the trotting action was at Meslay-des-Maine and it featured the Grand Prix Anjou Maine (Gr. III, purse 90,000€, 2875 meters, International).
The 25-meter handicapped Cleangame (7g Ouragon de Celland-Red Bell) scored in 1.13.5kr for trainer Jean Michel Bazire at the lines for owner J-M Rancoule.
This was the 27th career victory for Cleangame and raised his earnings to 983,970€ for his career.
Ce Bello Roman (7g Jam Pridem) took second for Anthony Barrier and third was another 25-meter handicapped performer Bugsy Malone (8g Ready Cash) with Yoann Lebourgeois up for trainer Philippe Allaire.
Gross Weight (8g Scarlet Knight) was fourth handled by Theo Duvaldestin.
Thomas H. Hicks