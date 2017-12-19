Day At The Track

Napolitano, Garcia-Herrera take top honors

07:25 AM 19 Dec 2017 NZDT
George Napolitano Jr and Gilbert Garcia-Herrera
George Napolitano Jr and Gilbert Garcia-Herrera
World Wide Racing Photo

The curtain fell on the 150 day harness racing meet at Harrah's Philadelphia on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

Gilbert Garcia-Herrera was the leading trainer at the meet. Herrera had 111 wins in 395 starts for a UDRS of .419, and purse earnings of $1,070,569. Ron Burke, who led the meet in purse earnings with $1,518,484, was second with 97 wins on the season.

Driver George Napolitano Jr won his record 12th dashwinning title, once again winning the titles at both Harrah's Philly and The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono. Napolitano had 316 wins of 1,376 starts for a UDRS of .367, and purse earnings of $3,243,110. Tim Tetrick, who had the most total purse earnings on the meet ($3,494,086) finished second with 274 wins.

Harrah's Philadelphia would like to thank the horsemen and women for an exciting 2017, and wish everyone a happy and safe Holiday Season.

Michael Bozich

