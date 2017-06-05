Day At The Track

Split The House posts a victory in 1:48.2

06:06 AM 05 Jun 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Split The House
Split The House
Curtis Salonick Photo
WILKES-BARRE PA – Harness racing driver George Napolitano Jr. and trainer Chris Oakes combined to take both $25,000 winners-over pacing features Saturday night at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, scoring first with Scott Rocks and then with Split The House.
 
Split The House was in the tougher of the two divisions, but nonetheless was sent off at 3-5 odds and justified the confidence of his backers by posting a 4¾ length victory in 1:48.2, a personal mark, the fastest mile of the season at Pocono, and believed to be the fastest mile of the year on a 5/8-mile track, bettering by a tick the number put up by Rockeyed Optimist at Philly last Sunday.
 
The winning Rocknroll Hanover gelding was outleft by Ideal Cowboy early, but “George Nap” was soon doing his own Rocknroll behind the horse, kicking the plugs out before the first turn and urging the horse to go on to the top, which he made by the 26 first quarter.  Split The House made the half in 53.3, and then opened a big lead down the backstretch to and past the 1:20.3 3/4s, keeping the open margin to the wire. Barimah A, the Van Rose Pace winner here, nosed out The Real One for second behind the winner, who now sports a bankroll of $392,833 under the ownership of Crawford Racing Farms.
 
GNap, Oakes, and Rocknroll Hanover also combined to take the other $25,000 pace, as the gelding Scott Rocks, an even money shot, quarter-moved to command, laid down a pedestrian half, then sprinted home in 54.1 to withstand the Pocono Pike charger Betting Exchange by a neck in 1:50. Scott Rocks, who took his mark of 1:48 here last year, shows earnings of $548,079 for the partnership of Susan Oakes and Chuck Pompey.
 
PHHA / Pocono
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Split The House posts a victory in 1:48.2
05-Jun-2017 06:06 AM NZST
Hochstetler takes Leg, Nash still on top
05-Jun-2017 05:06 AM NZST
Two divisions of leg one of Carey Memorial
05-Jun-2017 05:06 AM NZST
All Bets Off prevails in Battle of Lake Erie
04-Jun-2017 16:06 PM NZST
Classy old veteran bounces back
04-Jun-2017 15:06 PM NZST
Foiled Again honored at Northfield Park
04-Jun-2017 15:06 PM NZST
Banker Volo dazzles with new Aces record
04-Jun-2017 15:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News