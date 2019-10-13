Napolitano Jr. gets 10,000th driving victory

George and wife Kathy and son George, along with John from the Jennifer Lappe Stable, Trainer Of Motown N, left) and Jennifer Starr from Pocono (2nd from right)

WILKES-BARRE PA - George Napolitano Jr. became the 18th North American driver to tally 10,000 driving victories on Saturday night at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono when he guided Motown N to a hard-earned harness racing victory in the evening's ninth race.

Motown N tucked third early, then used one of Napolitano's signature moves, a brush off the first turn, to make his way to the lead, but not until being parked the entire second quarter. Once on top, Motown N and Napolitano were in control, with "George Nap" rocking the horse home to a two length victory over Redbank Blaze A - driven by George's brother Anthony.

Motown N did not recognize the milestone achieved by his driver, as he was under full steam right back to the paddock after the mile. But George was brought to the winners circle after "dropping off" the horse to join family, friends, and Pocono management to celebrate the major achievement.

George Napolitano Jr. currently ranks 11th among active North American drivers in victories, and he is well on his way to taking his 13th seasonal crown at The Downs, and his eighth straight. George also has ten UDR titles at Pocono, and he was the winningest trainer here in five seasons. The win behind Motown N was his 4,982nd victory at Pocono since his first victory success in 2000. George won the North American dashwinning title in 2010, and this year he currently sits third in the standings.

George's brother Anthony guided Luis Alberto N to a 1:50.1 victory in the $17,500 featured pace on the card. Anythingforlove A had laid down very hot fractions of :25.4, :53.2, and 1:21 and still held well in the stretch, but despite a speed-favoring track those giant fractions did take a toll, and Luis Alberto N came on steadily the last 3/8 to post a 1¼ lengths over the game pacesetter while posting a North American mile mark. Jose Godinez trains the Kiwi import for the ownership of Blindswitch Racing Stable and Dolne Farm Services LLC.