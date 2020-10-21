Nasty race falls put two in hospital

Two harness racing drivers are recuperating in hospital after being involved in separate race falls at Charlton on Monday afternoon.

Veteran Kilmore reinsman Austin "Aussie" Mifsud was taken by ambulance to Bendigo Base Hospital, while promising teenage driver Ryan Sanderson, of Avenel, was flown by helicopter to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital.

As shocking as the incidents appeared, reports yesterday revealed Mifsud to be in intensive care with three broken ribs and suffering slight breathing problems. Sanderson is suffering a bruised lung while doctors are continuing to monitor whether he has any further internal injuries.

The race falls happened in consecutive events, races six and seven, with Chair of Stewards at the meeting Kylie Harrison electing to abandon race seven as well as the final event on the program.

Both drivers were tipped out in scrimmages soon after the start of their respective events.

In race six, Mifsud was driving Wonderforce out of barrier three when the pacer broke just after the starter released the field, careering into the path of back-row horses Fancy Peach and Jilliby Roy. Mifsud's sulky locked wheels and overturned, and he fell heavily. Stewards subsequently called off the race, later restarting it with all bar Wonderforce cleared to compete.



Aussie Mifsud

In the following race, in almost the identical position on the track, junior reinsman Ryan Sanderson was driving the pole horse Frankie. It appeared to be contacted when the barrier 3 horse Lookin Fresh veered inwards soon after the despatch. Sanderson was catapulted into the air, crashing to the track and a trailing horse was unable to avoid the fallen driver.

Club president Joey Thompson said with the incidents in consecutive races, the situation became quite hectic for a while.

"Aussie (Mifsud) was being stabilized in one ambulance on course, then the paramedics that had been on standby were there to attend young Ryan (Sanderson)," he said.

"It was good to see Aussie being able to walk assisted to the ambulance, but Ryan was still on the track for over an hour as they assessed his injuries.

"The paramedics were worried Ryan might have had a broken pelvis, because of the pain he was complaining of in that area-but fortunately it sounds like he may have escaped without any broken bones."

Thompson said Ryan's parents Shane and Naomi arrived from Sydney at the first opportunity to be by Ryan's side in hospital.

"They came down as soon as they could, which will give him a kick along. But the way Ryan conducted himself while he was in so much pain and being attended to on the track was incredible. He's just 17 years of age and I told his parents they should be so proud of him.

"He's a great young fellow.

"He was asking someone where his helmet was because he was worried it had been scratched. And he's also bought a new one-piece driving suit recently, and he wasn't going to give that up without a fight! Everyone was wanting to cut the suit off him, but he was desperate for it to be saved."



Ryan Sanderson

Thompson said after talking to Ryan's father Shane yesterday, the suit didn't get saved.

"It's now in a thousand pieces. But it was a big effort by Ryan up until that."

Thompson said the club had also been in contact with the Mifsud family, of Kilmore.

"They actually rang us and passed on their thanks for all that we did for Aussie, which was so nice.

"Now we just hope that both the drivers make a speedy and complete recovery."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura