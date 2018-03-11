Natalee and Kristy to fly Tassie Flag

It's already been a huge week for Women in Racing with the successful staging of the Inaugural Australian Female Jockey's Championship at the Sky Racing Centre on Wednesday night in Launceston and it's about to become even bigger.

The Australian Female Drivers Championship will be conducted by the Launceston Pacing Club tonight with the Nation's best in action over the nine-event Series.

The big guns of the sport, Kerryn Manning, Kate Gath, Amanda Turnbull and Danielle Hill are on the way for the Championship as are the new breed of young drivers such as Queensland sisters Dannielle and Narissa McMullen and Western Australian representatives Deni Roberts and Jocelyn Young.

Tasmania will rely on the experience and brilliance of Team Teal ambassador Natalee Emery (pictured) and her young compatriot Kristy Grant to stand firm against the mainland invasion.

Natalee is a highly respected driver on the National scene while Kristy is giving away years of experience to the major players in the Series.

Both drivers have a great chance to pick up valuable points in race two with Kristy handling the ribbons on the Wayne Campbell-trained Buster William while Nat will steer Koolaz Elvis.

Buster William is in search of its fifth win of the season and the seventh of his career and has come up with a perfect draw in two.

In early markets, Buster William is an equal favourite with the Rohan Hillier-trained last start winner Im Compliant, to be handled by Danielle Hill.

Koolaz Elvis is a last-start Latrobe Cup winner over Buster William and Natalee will more than likely try to lead on the Todd Rattray prepared four-year-old.

Kristy has another tremendous chance to be amongst the action in race four with the NWTLHA winner Dapper Dana.

The Bettors Delight - Ok Deb gelding is awkwardly drawn in five on the second line, but has won 11 races in a 35 start career and is more than capable of making it 12.

Natalee's hopes of claiming the title received a boost when the Lynniemach marble fell her way.

The Paul Ashwood prepared four-year-old is in the top three in the market in race six over a mile.

The Mach Three -Boldandbeautiful mare is in quest of her third win of the season and the 10th of her career.

Kent Rattray's El Jay's Monza will provide Natalee with another top hope in race eight, the four-year-old gelding has been placed at her last three runs and has drawn the coveted pole position over 2200-metres.

The eyes of the nation will be focused on Launceston with live coverage, hosted by Duncan Dornauf, commencing at 17.00 via the live stream service at tasracing.com.au

Shane Yates