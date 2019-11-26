Natasha's win streak at 14

Pompano Beach, FL...November 25, 2019...The FSBOA sponsored harness racing stakes honoring the memory of two giants of Florida--Dr. Melvyn Aylor and Tom Audley--were held on Sunday night with the highlight being the grand filly Natasha extending her winning streak to 14, ironically achieved over the past 14 months, in the Audley Memorial for three year-old pacing fillies.

The splendid three year-old daughter of Six Of Diamonds overcame her toughest competition to date, being bothered early on and the outside nine post to out-game a very game Prairie Cougar in 1:54.3

Wally Hennessey was in the bike for owner Jay Sears and trainer Kim Sears for the win while Peter Wrenn was in the Mike Deters sulky back of Prairie Cougar in a classic duel between two drivers that have combined wins totaling well over 20,000 in their respective great careers.

Favored Prairie Western Gal, with Kevin Wallis (also more than 10,000 driving wins) handling her lines, was next followed by Caleb's Diamond T and Lime Twist in the field of nine.

At the outset, Natasha, usually early footed, was forced to avoid the confusion early with a couple of breakers and the lively footed Prairie Westerngal on her scooter early, posting an opener of :27.2.

Prairie Cougar, leaving from post eight, was also grinding forward and she took command three-eighths in and rolled to the half in :57.2. On the backside, Natasha began gnawing away from five lengths away and hooked up with Prairie Westerngal as both reached the third station in 1:26.2. From there, it was a fight to the finish with neither willing to give an inch until Natasha earning the photo finish nod.

After the event, Hennessey remarked, "this was not an easy trip for her. She had to overcome lots of situations and she, again, proved her merit. She is some filly!"

Natasha is now 6-for-6 this semester and sports a 16-14-0-1 scorecard with the win nudging her over the $100,000 mark in career earnings--$102,344 to be precise.

Off as second choice in the betting at 3 to 2, Natasha paid $5.00 to win.

Here are the other stakes results from Sunday night at the Pomp.

AUDLEY MEMORIAL--THREE YEAR-OLD COLTS/GELDING PACE

Mr. Marvalous, last year's two year-old champion, earned his first win of the year in five starts by taking top honors in the Audley for sophomore pacing colts and geldings.

An altered son of Delmarvalous, trained by Kim Sears for Jay Sears and Richard Dunmire, got picture perfect handling by Wally Hennessey to score in a lifetime best 1:54.4 over the fast closing JB's Boomerang (Bryce Fenn). Zaza Boy (Mike Micallef) was third followed by Gold Star Yoder and Gold Star Hefner.

The winner, away with his usual alacrity, yielded to Zaza Boy early, letting the latter post all the panels of :28.2, :58.3 and 1:26.4 before finding a seam turning for home and mowing down the leader by mid-stretch and then handily holding off the "Boomerang" in deep stretch.

Mr. Marvalous now is 8-for-17 lifetime with earnings of $58,502. He paid $5.00 to win as second choice in the betting.

AUDLEY MEMORIAL--THREE YEAR-OLD COLT/GELDING TROT

it was a "stroll in the park"--Pompano Park--for Damien Hall as this three year-old gelded son of Cash Hall coasted through fractions of :30.1, :59.4 and 1:29.4 before an effortless :30.3 finale left him 23 lengths ahead of his nearest rival, Savin Park, with John Campagnuolo in the bike,

Prairie Gem (Mike Deters) was third in this trio after suffering some miscues through the mile.

Trained by Jim McDonald for the Pacing Pretty Stable, Damien Hall kept his 2019 record unscathed in winning his fifth straight win, sending his bankroll career-wise to $27,651.

AUDLEY MEMORIAL--THREE YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT

Proud Sophie, with Dave Ingraham driving, annihilated her former race record of 2:02.4 with a 1:58.1 win for owners Jay Sears and Dr. David Fishman.

The Kim Sears trainee defeated Kerry B (Wally Hennessey) with pacesetting Crown Bushy (Bryce Fenn) third.

Proud Sophie, a daughter of Proud Bushy, away in good order, found the garden spot early as Crown Bushy put up lively numbers of :28.3 and :58.4. Three-eighths from home, Proud Sophie zipped to the lead and went by the third station in 1:28 as Kerry B took up the chase.

In the lane, Proud Sophie and Kerry B went to war with the latter gnawing away but falling just a bit shy at the wire.

The lightly raced Proud Sophie now had six wins and five seconds in 11 career starts with earnings of $84,128.

AYLOR MEMORIAL--TWO YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE

Laurie Lee, trained by Kim Sears for husband Jay and Richard Dunmire, scorched the Pompano Park oval in a lifetime best 1:56.3, reducing her former mark by 2 3/5 seconds.

Wally Hennessey was in the juvenile's sulky as she led every long stride of her journey, carding panels of :29, :58.4 and 1:27.2 along the way.

Pocahontas Cam (Kevin Wallis) was second after enjoying a trip in the garden spot all the way, while Prairie Fashion (Dave Ingraham) was next. Gold Star Igotdis and Alil Touch of Pink completed the field.

The daughter of Royal Millennium took home the major share of the $15,000 purse, sending her earnings to $23,725 in eight starts.

AYLOR MEMORIAL--TWO YEAR-OLD COLT/GELDING TROT

Rhinestone Cowboy, with Mike Micallef in the sulky, took top honors in the Aylor Memorial two year-old colt/gelding trot with a maiden win in 2:02.2.

Trained by Kim Sears for Jay Sears and John Campagnuolo, Rhinestone Cowboy was perfectly mannered in his conquest of the previously undefeated Prairie Gold Mine (Wally Hennessey) and Prairie Romeo (Dave Ingraham). YD Dream Machine and Prairie Tornado completed the order of finish.

A son of Proud Bushy, Rhinestone Cowboy earned his maiden win after several attempts chasing Prairie Gold Mine.

In a post race interview, the clever Micallef began with a riddle of his own, "what's the difference between the letters 'n' and 't?' Answer: maNNers, maTTers! And that was the difference today. My colt kept his cool and kept his mind on the business of trotting while the others suffered some mishaps along the way.

"He's got talent and rarely makes a break and that's very beneficial in these two year-old events!"

The maiden win sent the Cowboy's earnings to $18,454.

AYLOR MEMORIAL--TWO YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT

Prairie Delight avenged her only loss by out-gaming the pacesetter Callin On Sunday by a head in a lifetime best 2:03.3. Wally Hennessey was subbing in the bike for trainer Jim McDonald and, for the initial time in six starts, was reserved off the early pace as Callin On Sunday (Mike Simons) out up the number of :30.2, 1:01.4 and 1:32.1 before Prairie Delight wore down the leader right at the wire.

Brasen Bo (Mickey McNichol) was third while Whitney Annette was next in this quartet.

A daughter of Shibboleth Hanover, Prairie Delight is owned by trainer McDonald along with wife, Dona, and Bill Bigler.

The win vaulted Prairie Delight's earnings over the $27,000 mark in her six starts.

AYLOR MEMORIAL--TWO YEAR-OLD COLT/EGLDING PACE

Hurrikanekingjames, driven by Carl Garofalo, had all he could handle in scoring his fifth straight win in Florida stakes company with a hard-earned 1:54.4 lifetime mark win over a stubborn Repeal Or Replace (Andy Santeramo). Shuldahadahunemoon (Mike Simons) completed the order in this one.

Hurrikanekingjames, a son of So Surreal, let Repeal and Replace do all the heavy lifting while putting up numbers of :28.2, :57.2 and 1:26.2 before hooking up with him in a memorable duel throughout the entire stretch.

In keeping his fall driving record perfect at 5-for-5, Garofalo said, "It sure wasn't a cakewalk--that's for sure. Andy's (Santeramo) horse (Repeal Or Replace) gave my horse all he could handle."

With the win, Hurrikanekingjames earnings moved to $74,152 to go along with his new lifetime mark.

Combining his three Sunday night stakes wins, Hennessey wound up with seven wins for the night--four more on the betting card.

Racing continues on Monday night with the Super Hi-5 Jackpot now standing $20,237.13.

Post time is set for 7:20 p.m.