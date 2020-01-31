NZB Standardbred’s 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale will showcase the very best New Zealand has to offer over four action-packed days of harness racing inspections, parades and selling with the Auckland Sale carded for 16 & 17 February at Karaka, followed immediately by the Christchurch Sale on 18 & 19 February at Canterbury Agricultural Park.

ON-FARM TOURS

The annual on-farm yearling inspection tour moves to Canterbury this Sunday 2 February, with the final stop in Southland on Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 February.

The tour began in Auckland in mid January, with crowds gathering at the local farms to inspect the quality yearlings on offer at NZB Standardbred's 2020 National Yearling Sale.

All are welcome to join the tour, with lunch and dinner to be provided on some of the days. Full schedule available online or contact the team for more info.

STRONG SIRE REPRESENTATION AT 2020 SALE By whatever metric you choose, the sires catalogued in New Zealand Bloodstock’s 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale represent some of the best available in the world. The internationalism of Northern Hemisphere shuttle stallions as well as the ability to access frozen and chilled semen has given New Zealand breeders an opening to the leading edge of sires. Full sire profiles here.

COMPLEX MAP The iconic Karaka Sales Centre is located at 10 Hinau Road, Karaka. Just a 20 minute drive from Auckland Airport or 30 minutes from Auckland's CBD. Upon arrival, check in to the Sales Day Office to register and pick up your catalogue along with a NZB Standardbred cap to wear. The Business Centre, located next to Barn I, has access to phone charging stations, computers with internet access and international payment terminals. Free WiFi is also available to all visitors. The Christchurch Sale is located at the Canterbury Agricultural Park - 102 Curletts Road, Wigram. The Sales Day office is located inside the RDA Building.

THE KARAKA EXPERIENCE Head out to the lawn, next to the outdoor parade ring,

and grab yourself a coffee from the barista. For a cafestyle

menu and an extensive selection of beverages, the

Karaka Garden Bar can be found on the ground level. If

you are short on time, snack items and sweet treats are

located on the first level at the Tulloch Cafe.



On Sale day at Karaka, invited guests are able to enjoy

the complimentary hospitality provided by NZB in the

Phar Lap Room located on level 1. The ‘Koru-Club’ style

lounge offers a retreat from the busy complex.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY The iconic Sooty Moffat and his ‘Little Sister,’ Jane,

assisted by the Aunties, will again purvey their renowned

homemade/quality foods at Christchurch.



Blue cod, hot ham sandwiches, delicious carrot cake, date

scones, sensational ice-cream or berry sundaes, and

those miraculous meringues to name a few. This year

will have two coffee carts operating. A full bar service

is available and everyone is welcome to the wind down

together at the end of the day.

SALE BROADCAST NZB Standardbred offers a live webcast for the duration of the Sale. Go to www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz and click on the Sale link. The action can also be viewed from the live stream on NZB Standardbred's Facebook page.

NZB TEAM CONTACTS Get in touch with any member of staff to assist you with your trip or purchasing a yearling. James Jennings - Director & Operations

+64 272 233 333 | james.jennings@nzb.co.nz Cam Bray - Bloodstock Sales & Auctioneer

+64 21 737 199 | cam.bray@nzb.co.nz Rachel Deegan - Administrator

+64 21 939 950 | rachel.deegan@nzb.co.nz

NZB SERVICES Once the gavel falls, every aspect of your bloodstock interests can be managed in the one location with NZB’s Airfreight, Insurance and Finance divisions. Plus, overseas buyers can leave their purchases in New Zealand for up to 24 months and defer the GST. NZB can assist international buyers with this simple process for purchases destined for export.

SELLING SCHEDULE This timetable has been calculated based on normal selling time, withdrawals and conditions.

