Nautical Hanover tops second session of sale

Timonium, MD — Anyone who missed the first harness racing yearling pass through the auction ring at Wednesday’s (Nov. 4) second session of the Standardbred Horse Sale also missed the day’s top seller.

Nautical Hanover, a pacing colt by Captaintreacherous out of Naughty Marietta, was purchased by Tony Alagna for $180,000 to lead a group of 14 horses that reached six figures. He is Naughty Marietta’s third foal, but first by Captaintreacherous and from the family of Grand Circuit stakes winner Shezarealdeal. He was bred and consigned by Hanover Shoe Farms.

“I saw this colt at the farm,” Alagna said. “I turned him out, he was great in the paddock. He had a great video. He was a very kind horse, great look to him. First Captain. The first great individual the mare had. This colt was phenomenal.

“We wanted to take a good run at him. We knew we were going to have to spend more than normally would, but the way the pacing colts were selling yesterday, it was crazy the numbers. We were actually happy to get him for ($180,000). Our number was 175 and I had to go one over, and we got him.”

Through two yearling sessions at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, a total of 445 horses sold for nearly $23.2 million and average of $52,133. The average is lower than each of the past two years, both of which established records, but nearly identical to the average of $52,847 through two sessions in 2017. The average was $69,769 in 2019 and $59,182 in 2018.

Second on the list of Wednesday’s top sellers was Ivory Hanover, a pacing filly by Bettor’s Delight out of I’m Sassy, who sold for $170,000 to John Floren. She is from the family of Grand Circuit stakes winners Newborn Sassy and Ideal Newton.

Next was trotting filly Peerless Hanover, by Cantab Hall out of Perfect Chance, who was purchased for $150,000 by Trond Smedshammer.



Peerless Hanover, by Cantab Hall out of Perfect Chance, was purchased for $150,000 by Trond Smedshammer. -Chris Tully photo.

Both horses were bred and consigned by Hanover Shoe Farms.

Rounding out the top five were trotting colt Heroic Story and trotting filly Champagne Hanover.

Heroic Story, by Chapter Seven out of Bankette, was purchased for $145,000 by Reijo Liljendahl. He is the first foal for Bankette, whose dam is Grand Circuit stakes winner Bruschette. Heroic Story was bred by Caroline Gerry and consigned by Blue Chip Farms.

Champagne Hanover, by Bar Hopping out of Chez Lucie, sold for $140,000 to Lynn Curry. Champagne Hanover is a half-sister to stakes winner Chezatter. She was bred and consigned by Hanover Shoe Farms.

The three-day yearling portion of the Standardbred Horse Sale concludes Thursday, followed by a two-day mixed sale.

For complete Standardbred Horse Sale results, click here.

— Chris Tully also contributed to this report