New Pathway summaries available

02:00 PM 09 Mar 2018 NZDT
Columbus, OH --- In the latest release from Pathway, the U.S. Trotting Association's statistical database, new reports for harness racing summaries by specific track or state are now available.

These new reports of horse's, trainer's or driver's information are searchable by any state or any racetrack for up to any 12-month period back to 1992, with the current year available at no charge. There is a small fee for reports prior to the current year.

Reports in all three categories -- horses, trainers and drivers -- are ranked by purse money earned, but can also be sorted by any of the statistics in the lists.

For horses, the reports include: foal year, sex, gait, starts, wins, places, shows, and purse money earned.

For trainers and drivers, the statistics include: starts, wins, places, shows, purse money earned, and Universal Trainer Rating (UTR) or Universal Driver Rating (UDR), respectively.

To access any of these reports, visit http://pathway.ustrotting.com. Users must have a Pathway account. There is no charge to set up an account. In addition to these and other free reports, users also can purchase a wide variety of Standardbred performance and pedigree reports.

USTA Communications Department

 

