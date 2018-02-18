Day At The Track

New South Wales Oaks field

12:01 AM 18 Feb 2018 NZDT
Shez All Rock
Shez All Rock with Mark Pitt driving beating Nostra Villa and Ideal Pleasure

The barrier draw is set to be crucial to the outcome on this year’s $200,000 New South Wales Oaks at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Saturday night. Because the three preludes at NSW’s home of harness racing didn’t throw up a definitive favourite in what shapes as one of the strongest Oaks fields in a decade.

Queensland visitor Fame Assured might be the pre-draw favourite after sustaining  a sudden mid-race surge to claim the lead down the back straight to win like a high class filly in the last of Saturday night’s heats.

It was the second win for the night for her trainer-driver Grant Dixon after he also won a NSW Derby heat with Colt Thirty One, giving him a great shot at both classics.

Another trainer to taste success in both Oaks and Derby heats was Victoria’s Emma Stewart who won two Derby heats then trained Imprincessgemma to down the luckless Soho Burning Love in the second Oaks heat.

The opening heat of the Oaks went to young trainer Mark Pitt, who also drove Shez All Rock to a stunning victory.

With so many of the 10 starters for the final impressing both bookies and punters will be eagerly awaiting the barrier draw on Monday morning to shed some more light on the 2400m classic.

The field for the NSW Oaks is.-- Callmequeenbee, Fame Assured, Ideal Pleasure, Imprincessgemma, Macey Jayde, My Sweetchillyphilly, Nostra Villa, Shez All Rock, Soho Burning Love, War Dan Bad Girl. Emergencies: Redbank Addi, Prophesy.

Mandy Madern

New South Wales Oaks Heat 1

New South Wales Oaks Heat 2

New South Wales Oaks Heat 3

 

 

