Conditions announced to strengthen integrity

Milton, ON. and East Rutherford, N.J., January 5 - Woodbine Entertainment and The Meadowlands today announced the implementation of the Standardbred Racing Integrity and Accountability Initiative (SRIAI) for their 2018 harness racing seasons.

Inspired by rules set out at Thoroughbred racing's Breeders' Cup, the Standardbred Racing Integrity and Accountability Initiative is designed to strengthen integrity in the sport and to respect the significant investment of owners and sponsors in the funding of stakes races.

The SRIAI's conditions apply to 2018 stakes events at Woodbine, Mohawk Park, The Meadowlands, Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs for all owners, trainers and horses.

"The new conditions will help ensure strengthened integrity at the participating tracks, specifically in the stakes races," said Jeff Gural, Meadowlands Racetrack Chairman and CEO. "The entire sport, including owners, trainers, drivers and horseplayers will benefit from this important initiative, designed to inspire confidence from existing and new owners. We encourage other tracks to join us by adopting these new stakes conditions."

The new stakes conditions prohibit any owner, trainer, or horse from participating in an added money event if they have been found by a racing regulatory agency to have tested positive for prohibited substances as defined within the Association of Racing Commissioners International Uniform Classification for Foreign Substances of Class 1, 2, TC02 or steroids after January 1, 2018.

"Racing is well-monitored by the sport's regulatory bodies in the United States and Canada and the participating tracks have an excellent record of racing product integrity, so fortunately, the number of positive tests is very, very low overall," said Jessica Buckley, President, Woodbine, Mohawk Park. "By proactively updating the Standardbred Stakes Conditions, Woodbine Entertainment, The Meadowlands, and American Racing and Entertainment further demonstrate a continued commitment to ensuring a fair and safe racing environment to the benefit of everyone in the sport."

The announcement is another collaboration between Woodbine Entertainment and The Meadowlands designed to advance transparency in harness racing.

"As industry leaders, we are working together to create added assurances for all racing participants," said Ms. Buckley. "The intent of the SRIAI is to encourage owners to use the greatest discretion when choosing partners and trainers and to remind all horsepeople to be vigilant with their horses' well being."

Stakes races, including the Pepsi North America Cup and The Meadowlands Pace, are subject to the new rules.

A detailed rundown of the new conditions and a list of stakes races can be found on the track websites or within the Stakes Conditions Books for each racetrack.

Stakes Conditions– Standardbred Racing

1) No horse may participate in an added money event conducted by Woodbine Entertainment if during the twelve months preceding the entry date of the added money event the horse is found by a racing regulatory agency to have tested positive for any substance listed under Class 1 or Class 2 in the Association of Racing Commissioners International Uniform Classification Guidelines for Foreign Substances, or to have tested positive for an anabolic steroid, including but not limited to, (boldenone, nandrolone, stanozolol, and testosterone), or to have a TC02 violation.

The ineligibility period begins from the date the Racing Regulatory Agency has issued the positive test penalty.

2) No person, or related entity, may participate as a horse owner (ownership of at least direct or indirect 25%) in an added money event conducted by Woodbine Entertainment if during the twelve months preceding the entry date of the added money event the person, or related entity, owns (ownership of at least direct or indirect 25%) a horse that is found by a racing regulatory agency to have tested positive for any substance listed under Class 1 in the Association of Racing Commissioners International Uniform Classification Guidelines for Foreign Substances, or to have tested positive for an anabolic steroid, including but not limited to, (boldenone, nandrolone, stanozolol, and testosterone), or to have a TC02 violation..

The Association will assume that an owner’s share of the horse is at least direct or indirect 25%. It is the owner’s responsibility to provide evidence if he/she owns less than direct or indirect 25%. All evidence or documentation in respect of the percentage, identity or bona fides of ownership (including related entities) are to be in a form and manner satisfactory to the Association. Transfer of ownership (including reductions in percentage of ownership) following the date of any race in which there is a positive test, may not be effective to permit participation in any subsequent event in that year governed by these conditions, and any horse owned with an individual in violation of these rules, will be subject to these conditions.

The ineligibility period begins from the date the regulatory agency has issued the positive test penalty.

3) No person, or related entity may participate as a horse owner (ownership of at least direct or indirect 25%) in an added money event conducted by Woodbine Entertainment if during the twelve months preceding the entry date of the added money event the person, or related entity, owns (ownership of at least direct or indirect 25%) a horse(s) that is(are) found by a racing regulatory agency to have two violations, or a second violation as recognized within the racing jurisdiction, of a racing regulation prohibiting the use of any substance listed under Class 2 in the Association of Racing Commissioners International Uniform Classification Guidelines for Foreign Substances.

The Association will assume that an owner’s share of the horse is at least direct or indirect 25%. It is the owner’s responsibility to provide evidence if he/she owns less than direct or indirect 25%. All evidence or documentation in respect of the percentage, identity or bona fides of ownership (including related entities) are to be in a form and manner satisfactory to the Association. Transfer of ownership (including reductions in percentage of ownership) following the date of the second Class 2 positive test shall not be effective to permit participation in any subsequent event in that year governed by these conditions, and any horse owned with an individual in violation of these rules, will be subject to these conditions.

The ineligibility period begins from the date the Racing Regulatory Agency has issued the penalty for the second Class 2 positive.

4) No person can participate as a trainer in an added money event conducted by Woodbine Entertainment if during the twelve months preceding the entry date of the added money event the person has been found by a racing regulatory agency to have violated a racing regulation prohibiting the use of any substance listed under Class 1 or Class 2 in the Association of Racing Commissioners International Uniform Classification Guidelines for Foreign Substances, or to have tested positive for an anabolic steroid, including but not limited to, (boldenone, nandrolone, stanozolol, and testosterone), or to have a TC02 violation..

The ineligibility period begins from the date the Racing Regulatory Agency has issued the positive test penalty.

Notes:

• All owners and trainers will begin with a clean slate as of January 1, 2018. Any positive in 2017 will not be recognized as an offence.

• There will be no refunds of Nomination or Sustaining fees paid.

• Related entity shall be defined as any relative by blood, spouse or domestic partner, person occupying the same residence, employee or any corporation, trust, partnership or other form of entity in which an owner or any party referred to herein has at least a direct or indirect direct or indirect 25% legal or beneficial interest or over which such party exercises control.

• A horse may not be transferred to a trainer associated with the offending trainer. A trainer will be considered to be associated with the offending trainer if he/ she was an assistant to, or employee of, the trainer or related to the trainer by blood, or by marriage or domestic partnership.

STAKES CONDITIONS WILL APPLY TO THE FOLLOWING 2018 STAKES RACES

Pepsi North America Cup

Armbro Flight

Canadian Pacing Derby

Canadian Trotting Classic

Casual Breeze

Champlain

Elegantimage

Eternal Camnation

Fan Hanover

Goodtimes

Graduate

Maple Leaf Trot

Metro Pace

Milton

Miss Versatility

Nassagaweya

Peaceful Way

Simcoe

Roses Are Red

Somebeachsomewhere

Shes A Great Lady

William Wellwood Memorial

About Woodbine Entertainment

Woodbine Entertainment is the largest horse racing operator in Canada offering world-class horse racing at Woodbine Racetrack (Toronto) and Woodbine, Mohawk Park (Milton) as well as operating off-track wagering (Champions teletheatre network) and remote wagering (HPIbet). Starting in the spring 2018, Woodbine, Mohawk Park will operate year-round harness racing. Mohawk Park's privately owned 434-acre site will be transformed into a mixed-use future entertainment and community destination in support of Standardbred racing in Ontario. The projected development could include commercial, hospitality, office, and recreational aspects within the site, creating new employment opportunities in the region.

About the Meadowlands, et al

The Meadowlands, Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs are Standardbred racetracks operated by Jeff Gural. Tioga and Vernon Downs are New York state casinos that offer seasonal racing while The Meadowlands has long been the industry leader in handle while hosting many of the top Grand Circuit events with an annual stakes purse schedule in excess $12 million (USD). Racing integrity is a benchmark of the three properties.

Woodbine Entertainment contact:

John Siscos

Director, Communications

416-675-3993 1 x2229

jss@woodbineentertainment.com

Meadowlands contact:

Nick Salvi

201-843-2446

elanspur@yahoo.com