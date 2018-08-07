Two track records set at Northfield Park

Two new harness racing track records were established Monday night, August 6 in Ohio Sires Stakes divisions for 2-year-old trotting colts and fillies at Northfield Park.

Wittyville and driver Chris Page trotted confidently to score a new track record clocking of 1:56.2 for 2-year-old colts in the fourth $40,000 OSS division, eclipsing the previous mark of 1:56.3 set by Buckeye Boss and driver Aaron Merriman in a 2016 OSS event.

Trained by Ronnie Burke for Burke Racing, Knox Services and Weaver Bruscemi, the Manofmanymissions colt had previously finished sixth and third in the first two OSS legs. Wittyville left the gate at odds of 4-1, besting 5-2 Lane Of Stone (Jeff Nisonger) by three lengths, with 9-2 Cravin For Cash (Greg Grismore) notching third-place honors. Bred by Knox Services, he now has $28,510 in career earnings.

Burke also harnessed Dylan The Great to a 1:58 victory in the second OSS colt division, as the 3-5 favorite. The Break The Bank K youngster was given a perfect steer by Chris Page to prevail by 2Â¾ lengths over 6-1 Yes (Anthony MacDonald), with 5-1 Here Comes Moony (Tyler Smith) third.

Owned by Burke Racing, Larry Karr, J&T Silva-Purnel&Libby and Weaver Bruscemi, Dylan The Great had finished fourth in leg two and second in leg of OSS competition, and now sports career earnings of $56,400. He was bred by Midland Acres.

Cumberland Gap captured the first OSS colt division in a speedy 1:57.4 with Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., at the lines. Conditioned and co-owned by Renee Bauslaugh and breeder and co-owner Chuck Stillings, the Wishing Stone colt was on the front end nearly every step of the way, holding on to win by half a length over 3-1 Shake N Back (Greg Grismore), with 3-2 favorite Oh So Pine (Anthony MacDonald) third. Cumberland Gap now has a first, second and eighth-place finish in the first three OSS legs, with $53,570 in his coffers.

Peter Trottintail notched his first OSS and career victory in the third OSS test, timed in 1:59.4 for driver Aaron Merriman. The Uncle Peter colt is conditioned by co-owner Miles Wollam for partner Rhett Roll and left the gate as the 7-1 choice, chasing the front-stepping, 9-1 Bosley (Ryan Stahl), before brushing past in the stretch to nail down his first career win. Pattis Main Man, a 30-1 longshot steered by Kyle Ater, picked up show money. Bred by the Steiner Stock Farm, Peter Trottintail now has $32,000 in career earnings.

Only Take Cash established a new track record for 2-year-old trotting fillies at Northfield Park by capturing the second OSS filly division in 1:56.4. The previous mark was set by Letsgetitstarted and driver Josh Sutton in 2016 in an OSS leg. Only Take Cash is a Cash Hall filly trained by Robert McIntosh for the Canadian ownership trio of McIntosh Stables; Dave Boyle and Mardon Stables.

Aaron Merriman was the lines behind 1-5 Only Take Cash, who scored her fourth career victory in wire-to-wire fashion, besting 13-1 Stone In Love (Chris Page) by nearly five lengths, with 12-1 See Me Sparkle (Tyler Smith) getting up for third. This speedy filly, who was bred by McIntosh Stables and CSX Stables, has had two wins and one second in OSS competition thus far, and sports a bankroll of $77,370.

Back Splash and driver Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., also used front-stepping tactics to win their OSS division, clocked in 1:57.3 as the 5-1 choice. This Chris Beaver trainee is a daughter of Triumphant Caviar with a fourth and third-place finish in her previous OSS legs. Bred by Atlantic Trot and Steve Stewart, Back Splash is owned by Beaver, D. Robinson, Steven Zeehandelar and RBH Ventures and has $33,292 in earnings to date. Pure Chance was second at 5-2, half a length behind the winner, for Aaron Merriman, while 1-2 Feel Invincible As was third for Chris Page.

Princessofpink was the queen of her division for driver Kurt Sugg and trainer Marty Wollam, who owns the daughter of Full Count in partnership with Toni Dean and Lori Manke. Leaving hard from post five, Princessofpink took command and never relinquished the lead, trotting to a 1:58 mark in her first lifetime victory in her fourth try. She finished three-quarters of a length ahead of 4-5 Vivi D (Kyle Ater), with 6-1 Bella's Rose Power (Aaron Merriman) third.

Bred by Steiner Stock Farm and Acadia Farms, Inc., Princessofpink now has $35,825 in career earnings and was sixth and third in her previous two OSS outings.