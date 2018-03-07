New York 2018 Stallion Directory

The Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund announces the release of the 2018 Stallion Directory for this year’s New York Sire Stakes harness racing program.

The Directory includes the pedigrees, career statistics and earnings, and stud fees of 40 registered, New York-bred Standardbred stallions, of which, 8 are new to the directory this year.

“This time of year we are filled with anticipation of the coming months—deciding on the perfect mating, seeing the foals born we have anxiously awaited, and receiving early training reports on the next crop,” said M. Kelly Young, executive director, Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. “There is no better place to do this than the Empire State. Breeders who choose New York not only have the backing of a strong state-bred program when marketing their yearlings, but those with resident mares have the potential for Breeders Award earnings when their youngsters perform well on the track.”

The New York Sire Stakes is the state's premier harness racing program for 2- and 3-year-old Standardbreds designed to stimulate the breeding, buying and racing of Standardbred horses in New York State. It is the nation's oldest harness racing program of its kind, and is administered by the Fund, which provides assistance to county agricultural societies to maintain and repair racing facilities. The Fund also contributes to both the statewide 4-H program and the Dr. Harry M. Zweig Fund for Equine Research at Cornell University. More than $14.3 million was paid out in stakes purses and $1.1 million in Breeders Awards last year.

About the Agriculture & NYS Horse Breeding Development Fund:

The Agriculture & NYS Horse Breeding Development Fund is a public benefit corporation established in 1965 by the Laverne Law (Laws of New York, Chapter 567 of the Laws of 1965). The mission of the fund is to promote agriculture through the breeding of Standardbred horses and the conduct of equine research within the state. To carry out its legislative mission, the Fund administers the New York Sire Stakes races, Excelsior/State Fair Series races, and County Fair Races.

Jason Politi | Baker Public Relations

O: 518.426.4099 | M: 845.913.6394

jason@bakerpublicrelations.com

www.bakerpublicrelations.com