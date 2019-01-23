Eight new names in Stallion Directory

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - The Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund has published its Stallion Directory for this year's New York Sire Stakes racing program.

The Directory includes the pedigrees, career statistics, earnings and stud fees of 42 registered, Standardbred stallions.

Eight horses are new to the directory this year.

The full directory and a list of eligible stallions are available online at www.nysirstakes.com.

The new stallions in 2019 are:

Boston Red Rocks

Celebrity Maserati

Crazy Wow

In The Arsenal

Met's Hall

Perfect Road Trip

Sign Of Lightning

Whitesands Macgyver

Eligible stallions are those stallions that are (1) owned by a resident of New York State and standing the entire stud season in New York State, or (2) owned by a resident of a state other than New York but standing the entire stud season in New York State and leased by a resident of New York State for a term of not less than one year, or (3) owned jointly by a resident or residents of a state other than New York State together with a resident or residents of New York State and standing the entire stud season in New York State with the same leasing requirements as (2).

"It's hard to imagine a more outstanding showing by New York-bred horses last year and we expect this amazing group of stallions to give New York Sire Stakes participants every chance to build on that success," said M. Kelly Young, executive director, Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. "New York breeders know they have the backing of a strong state-bred program when marketing their yearlings, and those with resident mares have the potential to earn Breeders Award earnings at the finish of the season."

Hard copies of the Stallion Directory are available through the Fund upon request. Those interested are asked to contact the office at 518-388-0178 or info@nysirestakes.com.

The racing schedule and updated conditions for the 2019 New York Sire Stakes racing season are available at www.nysirestakes.com. The NYSS "Night of Champions" will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at Batavia Downs



About the Agriculture & NYS Horse Breeding Development Fund:

The Agriculture & NYS Horse Breeding Development Fund is a public benefit corporation established in 1965 by the Laverne Law (Laws of New York, Chapter 567 of the Laws of 1965). The mission of the fund is to promote agriculture through the breeding of Standardbred horses and the conduct of equine research within the state. To carry out its legislative mission, the Fund administers the New York Sire Stakes races, Excelsior/State Fair Series races, and County Fair Races.

