New Zealand Bloodstock enters standardbred market

In a major move New Zealand Bloodstock, a leading thoroughbred auction sales, air freight and insurance company, announces plans to expand into the standardbred market offering a full complement of auction sales and ancillary services.

It’s a significant development that will see the New Zealand Standardbred industry benefit from NZB’s existing business capabilities, world renowned brand, and top class service levels.

To be run as a division of New Zealand Bloodstock, NZB Standardbred plans to deliver a comprehensive sales calendar, diverse range of complimentary services, and market-leadingpromotional activity in a welcomed move for the New Zealand Standardbred industry.

“Over the last several months we have had numerous leading industry players suggesting and encouraging us to enter the Standardbred industry,” commented NZB managing director Andrew Seabrook.

“It’s a big challenge and may take a little time, but I truly believe we can help take this industry to another level. The staff and I are really excited about being able to better service this market.”

Standardbred vendors and buyers can expect to see a number of enhancements under the NZB umbrella including access to a range of bloodstock, finance, air freight and insurance services, along with increased promotion to domestic and international markets.

Harness Racing New Zealand Chairman and Canterbury breeder, Ken Spicer, welcomed the news.

“New players entering the harness racing industry can only be beneficial.”

“New Zealand Bloodstock has a wealth of experience and a worldwide reputation as a leading bloodstock company. Their experience with other arms of their business, such as insurance, air freight and finance can only be of additional value."

“I applaud their decision to spread their wings and enter the Standardbred industry.”

The first standardbred sales to take place under the NZB Standardbred banner will be the 2019 New Zealand National Standardbred Yearling Sales in February, with sale sessions to be held at both Christchurch and Karaka.

About New Zealand Bloodstock

New Zealand Bloodstock is a leader in bloodstock auctions, private sales and supporting services tothe thoroughbred market. Since 1995, New Zealand Bloodstock has provided auction sales, bloodstock, insurance, finance and airfreight services to customers worldwide.

New Zealand Bloodstock is a privately-owned business based at Karaka with representation throughout New Zealand, Australia, South East Asia, Europe and North America.

For more information contact us on +64 9 298 0055, reception@nzb.co.nz, or visit us online at www.nzb.co.nz



