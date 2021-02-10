NZ-Breds deliver timely Group Ones

New Zealand-bred standardbreds have produced a timely reminder of their incredible success in Australia with a dominant weekend of harness racing in Victoria just days out from NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Yearling Sale.

Melton at Mooney Valley is one of the many tracks across the world where New Zealand-bred pacers and trotters have stamped their class in elite races.

The names of Australasian greats Lazarus (NZ) ( Bettor’s Delight ) and Tiger Tara (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) have been blasted across the Victorian track in recent seasons, with their stunning performances in Group One events adding to the incredible legacy of the New Zealand standardbred around the world.

Over the weekend, New Zealand-breds Tornado Valley (NZ) (Skyvalley), Princess Tiffany (NZ) (Art Major) and Boots Electric (NZ) (Somebeachsomewhere) claimed more Group One victories across the Tasman.

Tornado Valley took out the $300,000 Group One Southern Star Final (1720m), while Princess Tiffany claimed the $100,000 Group One Alabar Ladyship Cup (1720m) and Boots Electrics claimed his first Group One victory in the $100,000 DNR Logistics 4YO Bonanza (1720m).

Kiwi breds Yorkshire (NZ) ( A Rocknroll Dance ) and Typhoon Stride (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) also produced stakes-winning victories claiming titles in the $50,000 Group Two Mercury80 Final (1200m) and $30,000 Group Three Benstud Rising Stars Final (2240m) respectively.

These conquests attributed to kiwi standardbreds winning 11 of the 19 races contested over one of Australian harness racing’s biggest weekends.

Although dominance in Australian Group One events is nothing new for New Zealand exports.

From historic performers Blossom Lady (NZ), Christian Cullen (NZ) and Lyell Creek (NZ) to I’m Themightyquinn (NZ), each decade Australian harness racing history is littered with kiwi superstars.

A glance at the statistics from the most recent Australian harness racing season back up those claims.

During the 2019-20 season, New Zealand-bred pacers won 49% of all eligible Group One pacing races in Australia.

Their trotting counterparts won 58% of all eligible Group One trotting races last term.

Last season, New Zealand was the leading source of eligible Group One winners in Western Australia, Victoria and Queensland in both the trotting and pacing gaits.

New Zealand-bred stars to made their mark in Group One races during the last Australian harness racing season include A G’s White Socks (NZ) (Rocknroll Heaven), Belle Of Montana (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) (NZ), Bettors Heart (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight), Stylish Memphis (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight), Chicago Bull (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight), McLovin (NZ) (Monarchy) and Lyell Creek (NZ) (Monarchy).

Just last week, kiwi breds dominated the leading categories at the prestigious 2020 Australian Harness Racing Awards.

King of Swing (NZ) (Rocknroll Hanover)

Four Group One titles in the $1,000,000 Miracle Mile (11609m), $500,0000 Hunter Cup (2760m), $175,660 Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship (2680m) and $100,000 Allied Express Sprint (1609m) saw King Of Swing (NZ) ( Rocknroll Hanover ) crowned the 2020 Australian Harness Horse of the Year, Australian Pacer of the Year and Aged Horse/Gelding Pacer of the Year.

Sensational 1:48.9 mile winner Bettor Enforce (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) took out the top honour for mares in the Australian Aged Pacing Mare title. She claimed 13 races and nine placings from 25 seasonal starts.

Sweeping up more awards, Dr Susan (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) was crowned the Australian 3YO Filly Pacer of the Year and Line Up (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) won the Australian 3YO Colt/Gelding of the Year title.

Three Group One wins helped trotter Tornado Valley secure his second consecutive Australian Trotting Horse of the Year title and Aged Trotter of the Year title.

New Zealand-breds have won nine of the past 12 Hunter Cups, six of the last eight Miracle Miles and 13 of the last 18 Australian Trotting Grand Prixs.

The dominance of New Zealand-breds in age-group races has seen them win 15 of the last 19 WA Derbies, seven of the last 10 WA Golden Nuggets and eight of the last 11 Golden Slipper Stakes.

The New Zealand-bred standardbred also dominoes on kiwi soil, with New Zealand-bred horses defended 97% of all Stakes races in their home country last season.

Kiwi horses also claimed a total of 15 out of the 16 Group One pacing and trotting races on the 2020-19 calendar.

Shartin (NZ) (Tintin In America)

From the heady days of the world’s first millionaire standardbred Cardigan Bay (NZ) (Hal Tryax) to recently retired fastest mare in the world Shartin (NZ) (Tntin In America), New Zealand-breds have been starring on North American racetracks for decades.

Those wanting to ride the wave of success New Zealand standardbreds have created should look no further than the 2021 NZB Standardbred National Yearling Sale in Auckland and Christchurch, filled with the New Zealand-bred stars of tomorrow.

The recipe for that success is simple, premium genetics combined with lush, green pastures and a temperate climate make New Zealand a paradise for raising young stock.

All unbroken yearlings purchased at the 2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale are eligible for the lucrative NZB Standardbred Harness Million Sale Race Series, with an estimated one million dollars in the prizepool.

2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale Calendar

Auckland Parade at Karaka: Saturday 13 February 2021, 1PM (NZT)

Auckland Sale of Pacers & Trotters: Sunday 14 February 2021, 12PM (NZT)

Christchurch Parade & Sale of Trotters: Monday 15 February 2021, 1PM (NZT)

Christchurch Sale of Pacers: Tuesday 16 & Wednesday 17 February 2021, 1PM (NZT)