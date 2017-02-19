New Zealand Yearling Sales underway Monday

Another round of the annual Standardbred Yearling Sales with the harness racing “Sale of the Stars” as they are dubbed, set to start on Monday.

The Australasian Classic Yearling Sale is to be staged at Karaka, in Auckland, on the 20th February, with the Parade Day the day before on Sunday the 19th February. This sale is followed immediately by the NZ Premier Yearling Sale at Christchurch, on the 21st and 22nd February.

Many internet based and hardcopy advertising programmes have long been put in place and Breckon Farms pride themselves on their proactive approach to yearling promotion for their entire draft of farm owned and client yearlings.

Our promotion began back in December with exposure through banners on the Harnesslink, HRNZ and Australian Harness Racing websites, linking to Breckon Farms Website Yearling Sales section, where all the latest information, photos and videos have been available. Added to this were regular in-depth articles on Harnesslink of all Breckon Farms lots, race sponsorship, racebook advertising, oncourse big screen advertising, industry magazine advertisements and on-farm parades, flowing through January and February.

Three yearlings that harnesslink have not covered to date are;

Lot 124 – Top Change (brown filly, Well Said - Changedown)

The sire of Top Change is Well Said 1:47.3 ($2,690,820) who is by Western Hanover from the very good race mare Must See p2,1:52 ($562,858), an Artsplace daughter of the Matt's Scooter mare, Grand Lady 1:52.4 ($235,571).

What can you say about a horse that paced in 1:47.4 as a three-year-old, won $2,690,693 in purses and only had 26 starts for 14 wins 4 seconds and 2 thirds? Nothing, except it was an outstanding result! A really smart two year old who could mix it with the best at that age without being dominant. At three Well Said was just a monster, running time and winning Grand Circuit races one after another. Any three year old who can top $2,000,000 in earnings has a right to be called a champion.

As a stallion Well Said has delivered where it counts with his sons and daughters doing a fine job on the track. His overall numbers are up with the best. Sire of 2015 Canadian two-year-old of the year Control The Moment who went on to win the 2016 Meadowlands Pace and is now at stud.

Top Change is a half-sister to dual Group 1 and Group 3 placed filly Renske B ($57,349) and from a half-sister to 10 winners, including New Zealand Cup winner, 6-time Group 1 winner, millionaire pacer and successful sire Changeover (1.53.4h, 29 wins 16 places $2,426,765).

Lot 62 – Mathew James (bay colt, Bettor’s Delight - Taylor Kate)

Matthew James is the third foal and first colt from a qualified Artsplace mare who is already the dam of a winner in Crystal Sparkles ($20,530) and who is a half-sister to 4 winners in multiple Group 1 winner and 3yo Pacing Filly of the Year who set a NZ Record Lauraella (1.55.9, 10 wins 7 places $649,946), multiple Group 1 placed The Muskeg Express ($111,331), The Pacman (15 wins 23 places $100,235) and Estilo (1.54.1f, 11 wins 16 places $66,797).

Lot 147 – Hot Rhythm (bay filly, Bettor’s Delight - Hot Shoe Shuffle)

Hot Rhythm is a half-sister to seven winners including Group 1 winner Glenferrie Shuffle (1.57m, 13 wins 16 places $279,839), Listed race winner and Group 2 & 3 placed Jivin Cullen (1.54m, 12 wins 15 places $169,082). Her dam Hot Shoe Shuffle ($295,011) is a Group 2 and dual Listed race winner and dual Group 1 placed Falcon Seelster mare who is a full-sister to Iwasborntoboogy (1.50.4m, 31 wins $282,306).

With the Australasian Classic Yearling Sales now so close, it is pertinent to reinforce some of our historical achievements as the major yearling sales preparer at the North Island Sales.

In the 23 sales from 1993 through to 2015 (current 3YO’s) we have produced 385 winners from 646 yearlings sold, which is almost 60% winners to yearlings sold.

We have produced the winners of 39 Group 1 Races, including wins in such races as an Interdominion Grand Final, NZ Cups (3), Hunter Cup, Harness Jewels, Breeders Crowns.

Through the PGG Wrightson NZ Yearling Sales Series races we have produced the winners of 7 Open Finals, 10 Fillies Finals, Northern Hemisphere Time Final and Aged Handicap Pace.

There have been 4 Millionaire Pacers that have come from our drafts, plus who could forget the Superstar of Harness Racing in the trotting ranks, I Can Doosit, who would have been the 5th millionaire if he hadn’t had to be withdrawn from the sales.

Since this year’s catalogue was published there have been many updates to pedigrees of yearlings in our draft and these are listed below, so as you are fully aware of the latest successes in relation to Breckon Farms Draft yearlings.

In lot order, they are:-

Lot 22 – Drum Beat (bay colt Art Major / Milagro)

Emiliana now has 5 wins & 8 places for $40,045

KATY PERRY now has 22 wins & 15 places for $504,533

Lot 32 – Goodman (bay colt Wishing Stone / Olesya)

The Muscle Hill half-brother Star Of Olesya qualified on the 14th January 2017, running 2nd by a ½ neck in 2:10 and now has 2 starts for 2 seconds

Lot 40 – Oynas (bay colt Mach Three / Paddy Brown)

BETTORBEASTAR now has 10 wins & 13 places for $72,520

Lot 46 – Toomuchlip (bay filly Art Major / Racketeers Girl)

Dream To Reality now has 3 wins & 1 place for $14,065

Lot 50 – Rockin Regal (brown colt A Rocknroll Dance / Spirit Of Spring)

MAJOR STAR now has a 1:53.5 Mile Rate and 13 wins & 21 places for $179,628

Lot 54 – Ball Of Art (bay colt Art Major / Star Of The Ball)

(OUR) MCARDLE STAR now has 7 wins & 3 places for $42,847

Lot 62 – Mathew Jones (bay colt Bettor’s Delight / Taylor Kate)

Crystal Sparkles now has 1 win & 6 places for $20,780

EXPRESS STRIDE is 3-from-3 this campaign and now has a best Mile Rate of 1:49.8 and now has 9 wins & 10 places for $191,790

ARMAZEM now has a 1:54.7 Mile Rate and 11 wins & 26 places for $84,640

Lot 66 – All Yours (bay colt Art Major / Temepara Cullen)

STRAWBERRY STRIDE is now a winner in Australia and has 2 wins & 2 places for $41,884 and a best Mile Rate of 1:57.4

SMILEY SOPHIE is now a winner with a 1:56.5 Mile Rate and 1 win & 7 places for $54,486

ART I SPECIAL now has 8 wins & 23 places for $61,986

Lot 71 – Fantasize (bay filly Art Major / Thebestamancanget)

MAJOR STAR now has a 1:53.5 Mile Rate and 13 wins & 21 places for $179,628

Lot 75 – My Kiwi Lass (bay filly Bettor’s Delight / Toast To Cullen)

NIMBLE JACK now has another win and now has 12 wins & 37 places for $94,894

KENRICK also has another win and now has 4 wins & 11 places for $54,234

Lot 83 – Yorkshire Rose (bay colt A Rocknroll Dance / Veste)

Purest Silk is a 2YO Young Guns Heat placed filly at her only start to date

STRAWBERRY STRIDE is now a winner in Australia and has 2 wins & 2 places for $41,884 and a best Mile Rate of 1:57.4

SMILEY SOPHIE is now a winner with a 1:56.5 Mile Rate and 1 win & 7 places for $54,486

ART I SPECIAL now has 8 wins & 23 places for $61,986

Lot 91 – Zinny Mach (bay colt Mach Three / Zingara)

LAREDO TORPEDO now has a best Mile Rate of 1:59.7 and now has 2 wins & 6 places for $18,692

EXPRESS STRIDE is 3-from-3 this campaign and now has a best Mile Rate of 1:49.8 and now has 9 wins & 10 places for $191,790

ARMAZEM now has a 1:54.7 Mile Rate and 11 wins & 26 places for $84,640

Lot 104 – Kokomo Beach (brown colt Bettor’s Delight / Beach Parade)

PARTYON now has 7 wins from 7 starts and a Race, Track & Australian Record 1:51.3 Mile Time for $265,075

Lot 112 – Macca’s (bay colt Mach Three / Bella Me)

ECLIPSE ME now has a best Mile Rate of 1:57.5 and now has 6 wins & 11 places for $84,264

Lot 137 – Miss Streisand (bay filly A Rocknroll Dance / Goodlookinggirl)

FLAMING FLUTTER now has 21 wins & 35 places for $687,715

Lot 147 – Hot Rhythm (bay filly Bettor’s Delight / Hot Shoe Shuffle)

JIVIN CULLEN now has 13 wins & 17 places for $175,572

SEM’S DELIGHT now has a best Mile Rate of 1:57 and now has 2 wins & 5 places for $46,076

We also look forward to seeing you at the Parade Day on the 19th February and then ready to go on Sale Day, the 20thFebruary, at Karaka.