New Zealand breds dominate at Yonkers

If anybody thinks that in harness racing the New Zealand breds are not good enough to race in North America these days, you only need to look at Yonkers Raceway last Saturday night to think otherwise.

Seven of the twelve races were won by New Zealand breds;

Race 2, purse $21,000 winner Ima Tragedy N 1:53.4

Race 3, purse $22,000 winner Alotbettor N 1:52.2. Second Dream Out Loud N

Race 4, purse $22,000 winner Seel The Deal N 1:52

Race 5, purse $22,750 winner Beyondthesilence N 1:53.3

Race 8, purse $33,000 winner Pacing Major N 1:52.1

Race 10, purse $22,000 winner American Boy N 1:53.1

Race 12, purse $27,500 winner Mach Time N 1:53.2

Besides these winners there were twelve other New Zealand breds that raced at Yonkers the same night. They were Blow A Cloud N, Torrid Bromac N, Macintosh N, Quick As A Trick N, Sprinter N, Sammy The Bull N, Go Collect N, Mr Euroman N, Bit Of A Legend N, Mister Daytona N, Simply Sensational N and Alberto Contador N.

Other New Zealand bred winners throughout North America just last Saturday night include Mainland Key N, Raksmach N, Express Stride N, Classic American N and Lightning Raider N.

If you go back just one night, Friday, at Yonkers Raceway, you will find another four New Zealand bred winners, Galactic Galleon N, Bronze Over N, Glenferrie Bronte N and Change The Rulz N.

Then you can add in two of the t op ten polling and richest horses racing in North America this year Shartin N (US earnings $605,000, 14 starts for 11 wins and a second) and Bit Of A Legend N (US earnings in 2018 are $334,000 and lifetime $2,680,000).

Other New Zealand bred winners in North America during this past week include Simple Saver N, Cyclone Kiwi N, Mighty Peruvian N, Ultra Shok N, Fearless Leader N, Emperor Montana N, Coverdndiamonds N and Brookies Prince N.

Shuttling stallions Down Under has dramatically improved the entire breed in New Zealand and the results speak for themselves.

One can only wonder what New Zealand's very best can do in North America and no doubt that the best performed export to date, Lazarus will hopefully show us all how much the breed Down Under has gained over the last twenty years.