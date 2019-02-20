New Zealand-breds taking top honours

With the 2019 National Yearling Sale kicking off, we take a look at the strength of the New Zealand standardbred and their performance in the elite harness racing races throughout Australasia.

Like any sport, the end goal is to take top honours, and these powerful pacers and trotters that hail from New Zealand are doing just that for their breeders, trainers and owners alike.

Like any sport, the end goal is to take top honours, and these powerful pacers and trotters that hail from New Zealand are doing just that for their breeders, trainers and owners alike.