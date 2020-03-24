New Zealand racing's darkest day

Racing industry bosses are appealing to keep training tracks and stables open as a national horse welfare issue looms.

Horse racing, like the rest of the country, is set to come to a crashing halt on Thursday when the Covid-19 alert level 4 comes into effect, although racing itself stopped yesterday, with no meetings of any of the three codes going ahead today or tomorrow.

The TAB will continue to operate, offering betting on overseas sports events and, more importantly from a turnover point of view, Australian racing.

That and Hong Kong racing will now be the focus for any Kiwis who enjoy their racing, as Australian racing has survived its Government's latest restrictions, with racing there to continue for now but with no crowds and no crossing of borders.

The loss of horse and greyhound racing for at least a month will be felt hard by those inside the New Zealand industry, few of who have meaningful cash reserves and the shutdown raises an enormous array of future problems, many of them financial.

But the most immediate issue racing bosses will seek clarity on today is the welfare of the horses and dogs.

New Zealand has thousands of racehorses and horses in training to become racehorses and they need to be looked after daily.

Unlike domestic pets, they can't come live in people's homes. They have strict diets, exercise regimes and need controlled and safe living environments.

They also need their stables cleaned, medical needs seen to and even their shoes replaced, all of which are essential to preserve their health.

If stable and farm workers can't go to work, the health and even lives of horses could be endangered.

"That is the first and most important focus for us now," said New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing chief executive Bernard Saundry.

"The horses have needs and we need skilled people to look after them. At that most basic level, they have to be fed and their stables cleaned, they are all health issues.