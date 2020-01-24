New auction online now

The latest gavelhouse.com Standardbred auction is online now with 28 Lots on offer including a quality selection of 11 foals from Woodlands Stud.

The catalogue also boasts tried and untried racing stock as well as four broodmares.

Bidding is set to close, starting with Lot 1, from 7pm on Wednesday 29 January.

Bidding tips

Make sure you're registered and your account is set up properly well before the auction is set to close.

Each auction will auto-extend by adding extra time on if a bid is placed in the final 30 seconds. This will happen indefinitely until no further bids are placed and will also add more time onto each of the subsequent Lots.

Use auto-bids to take the stress out of the final countdown and use the refresh button to make sure your page is keeping up with the live auction.

If you have any questions about the bidding process please call 09 296 4436

Featured Lots

Lot 1

DOWNBY

THESEASIDE colt Colt out of the American Ideal mare American Grace, making him closely related to Pacing Grace, Jessie's Cullen, Pacing Major, All U Need Is Faith, Linda Lovegrace, Im A Gigolo and many more. This colt is by the newest sire to the join the Woodlands Stud Stallion roster, Downbytheseaside. He is a sire with a staggering race track record – 35 starts for 22 wins and 10 placings and over $2.1 million in earnings. He took a 1.48.6 race record and was USTA 3yo of the year in 2017 over Huntsville and Fear The Dragon. He was the best of his division before retiring sound and serving two quality books of mares in 2018/19 and 2019/20. Sire: Downbytheseaside

Dam: American Grace

Seller: Woodlands

Seller: Woodlands

Location: Auckland

Lot 4

DOWNBY

THESEASIDE filly This filly is by the newest sire to join the Woodlands Stud Stallion roster, Downbytheseaside. He is a sire with a staggering race track record for the ages – 35 starts for 22 wins and 10 placings and over $2.1 million in earnings. He took a 1.48.6 race record and was USTA 3yo of the year in 2017 over Huntsville and Fear The Dragon. He was the best of his division before retiring sound and serving two quality books of mares in 2018/19 and 2019/20. Sire: Downbytheseaside

Dam: Divine

Seller: Woodlands

Seller: Woodlands

Location: Auckland

Lot 6

DOWNBY

THESEASIDE filly Filly out of a six-win American Ideal mare and by the newest sire to stand at Woodlands Stud, Downbytheseaside. He is a sire with a staggering race track record for the ages – 35 starts for 22 wins and 10 placings and over $2.1 million in earnings. He took a 1.48.6 race record and was USTA 3yo of the year in 2017 over Huntsville and Fear The Dragon. He was the best of his division before retiring sound and serving two quality books of mares in 2018/19 and 2019/20. Sire: Downbytheseaside

Dam: Idealistic

Seller: Woodlands

Seller: Woodlands

Location: Auckland

Lot 7

WHAT THE HILL filly This filly is by the newest trotting sire at Woodlands Stud, What The Hill. He is a champion son of trotting sensation Muscle Hill, out of a full-sister to Majestic Son. He earned $1.34 million in stakes and took a 1.51.4 record and was the 3YO of his year after defeating the older horses in the TVG including millionaire Crazy Wow. He has served a number of quality mares down under in the last two seasons. Sire: What The Hill

Dam: Miss Continental

Seller: Woodlands

Seller: Woodlands

Location: Auckland