New bonus series begins at Addington

Addington’s most consistent horses of the spring are in for a big reward.

Because not only will they be winning their usual stakes but the five most consistent pacers between August 16 and October 25 will share in a new $20,000 bonus scheme.

And the Dunstan Horse Feeds Met Mega Series which begins next week won’t discriminate between the best horses in the country and maidens.

The series will be open to all horses of both gaits with points accrued in all races at the 11 eligible meetings. Every horse who races will get points for every start.

The top five horses on October 25, regardless of class or if they even win a race, will win $20,000 between them, distributed to their owners.

The points for the races will be 10 for a win, 7 for second, 4 for third, 3 for fourth, 2 for fifth and one point for every other runner.

So at the end of the series, a first for Addington, the Mega Series winner will get $10,000, second place $4000, $3000 for third, $2000 for fourth and the fifth horse’s owners will get $1000, all of that on top of the stakes money won at the eligible meetings.

The news series should appeal to a wide array of owners because it not only rewards regular attendees at Addington but while open class horses are eligible they will be starting later and in less race.

And any wins in even the most elite races are worth no more than a maiden trot.

So while the best horses could accrue 20 or 30 points by winning three open class races, a consistent horse who starts at 10 meetings could accrue more by recording 10 fourth placings.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Dunstan Horse Feeds to bring you this new series,” says long-time Addington racing secretary Brian Rabbitt.

“Our aim is to reward those who attend Addington race meetings regularly and are competitive in doing so.”

The series is a nice sponsorship fit for Dunstan, with their brand and the series likely to be in the forefront of connections of so many horses throughout the series.

Territory Manager for Dunstan Horse Feeds Kristie Hill agreed.

“Dunstan Horse Feeds are excited to be teaming up with Addington Raceway to bring you the series,” said Hill.

“It is a series any horse, regardless of rating, can win so it is another step in Dunstan’s commitment to the Standardbred/Harness Racing Industry in New Zealand.”