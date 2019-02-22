New condition sheet out with purse increases

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The condition sheet is out, and everybody who cares about harness racing at the Meadowlands - be they management, employee, horseman or bettor - has an awful lot to be excited about.

Beginning Friday, March 1, purses at the Big M - thanks to the recent purse subsidy legislation signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy - will get a $40,000 per-card boost. Purses will get another $40,000 jolt on March 29. After a Saturday (Feb. 16) night program that saw a 2019-best $3,166,920 in all-source wagering, there is reason for great optimism at the East Rutherford mile oval.

In recent years, the Big M has experienced a lull in horseman interest once the Pennsylvania tracks opened in March, but the playing field has now been leveled with a swipe of Gov. Murphy's pen.

"As far as competing with area tracks for horses," said Big M Director of Racing Pete Koch, "it certainly puts us back in the ballgame. We paid attention to the non-winners of two, three and four classes, and we've written some races for higher-priced claimers."

On Feb. 9, Castle Flight was claimed by Dylan Davis for $50,000, and he came back one week later to finish second to K Ryan Bluechip in the $21,000 Preferred Handicap for pacers, a race that five weeks from now will offer a $30,000 purse.

"With the drop off in purses in recent years," said Koch, "the higher-priced claimers have evaporated. With additional funds, we are hoping to bring them back. The $50,000 claim on Castle Flight was probably our highest in six or seven years."

"Carding more straight claimers," said trainer Bob Lounsbury, "it's very interesting to me and a lot of my owners. A lot of my owners just want claiming horses. If we get beat, fine. But then we want the chance to take the winner. Combining claimers with conditioned horses is tough because the conditioned horses have an advantage.

"I have some guys right now who want to claim a $30,000 or $40,000 horse (a class that is offered on next week's condition sheet). As a matter of fact, I had a couple of owners claim some horses last week. Both said the same thing: 'If there are going to be bigger purses, then we have to claim something.' It might take a couple of weeks to get going, but it should work, and me and my people are going to support the Meadowlands."

It will take not only horseman support but fan participation as well to make this thing work. "With the increased purses, we are encouraging horsemen to race with us," said track Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Jason Settlemoir, "because for the supplement to continue into the future, we need to show some handle gains to fulfill some of the parameters of the subsidy. As last weekend proved, bigger fields mean bigger handle, and we have a positive outlook moving forward."

(To see the condition sheet, go to http://horsemen.ustrotting.com/conditionsheet.cfm?condition_sheet_id=70660)

Not surprisingly, last Saturday's 50-Cent Pick-5 and 50-Cent Pick-4 saw their biggest pools of the year. The Pick-5 saw $79,108 in play while the Pick-4 took $115,218 in action. The month of February has seen a betting bonanza at the industry's handle leader, as all-source total wagering has averaged $2.92 million per program.

Other single-pool highlights from Saturday's card:

$80,873 Exacta (Race 5)

$60,966 Trifecta (Race 7)

$52,199 Win (Race 7)

$46,974 Superfecta (Race 3)

20-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five fans have a $50,930 carryover to shoot for in Race 5 on Friday's card, when racing resumes at 7:15 p.m. Free program pages for the Pick-4 are available at www.playmeadowlands.com and www.ustrotting.com.

LINEUP CHANGES: Look for some new faces on the small screen as some usual members of the Meadowlands' TV team - Dave Brower, Dave Little and Bob "Hollywood" Heyden - will be in Florida at the Dan Patch Awards dinner.

On Friday (Feb. 22), Harrah's Philadelphia track announcer and one-half of the podcast team of "Posttimewithmikeandmike", Mike Bozich, will serve as co-host of the live "Racing from the Meadowlands" simulcast show. Rich Mattei, the assistant racing secretary at Freehold Raceway, will bring his big-time handicapping skills to TVG's live coast-to-coast presentation of the Meadowlands' races.

Saturday (Feb. 23) will find Bozich in the announcer's booth calling the races as Ken Warkentin serves as host of the show. Occasional fill-in Pete Kleinhans will take another turn as co-host, while the newest member of the Big M's TV team, Jessica Otten, will make her TVG debut.

HANG OUT, BET SPORTS: Fans of sports betting have a new place to watch the games they bet on: the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge at the Meadowlands. Comfortable seating, dozens of TVs, food and beverage service, and of course, the opportunity to bet on sports events from around the globe. Remember that March Madness is coming! Make your plans to be at the Big M's FanDuel Sportsbook.

BRUNCH FOR DINNER? On Friday (Feb. 22), try a little something different. It's "Brunch for Dinner" at the Big M's Pink Restaurant. It's only $29.95 for a sumptuous all-you-can-eat buffet that is right out of the brunch playbook. For reservations, call 201-THE-BIGM.

GET EVEN AT THE BIG M: On Saturday (Feb. 23), "It's Your Lucky Day"!

Two lucky Players Rewards Members will be selected to win back all Meadowlands' live racing wagering losses from that evening's program. The winners will be posted Sunday (Feb. 24) at 11 a.m. Cash back is limited to $1,000.

In addition, enter to win $25 and $50 betting vouchers all night long.

Open to Players Club Members only.

DANCIN' TO THE JAILHOUSE ROCK: On Friday (March 1), spend an evening with Elvis Presley impersonator Ralph Carey, who will take you through the career of "The King". They'll be music, laughter and memories, and you get the show plus a buffet dinner for only $29.95. Call 201-THE-BIGM for reservations.

Meadowlands Spring Beer Dinner Features Blue Point Brewing

On Saturday, March 16th Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment is hosting a 5-course beer dinner featuring Long Island’s Blue Point Brewing Company.

Each course is expertly paired by Executive Chef Dennis Sammarone to showcase Blue Point’s brews.

Beer dinner guests also get a show on the racetrack with live harness racing kicking off at 7:15pm.

Beer dinner guests also get a show on the racetrack with live harness racing kicking off at 7:15pm.

For reservations call 201-The-BigM.