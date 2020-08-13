New handicapping show called “The Stretch Drive”

Western New York – There is a brand-new harness racing handicapping show on social media and it’s called “The Stretch Drive” and it is located out of Western New York.

It’s a three-man team that boasts having 75 years of experience in the harness racing industry in some compacity.

The team is comprised of brothers Erik and Mike Anderson and cousin Paul Clark.

“Our families have owned harness horses since we were all very young,” said Erik Anderson. “This has cultivated an extreme passion in us for harness racing and wagering. We’ve been going to the racetracks as far back as I can remember. Local tracks like Batavia Downs and Buffalo Raceway, and we traveled to other tracks include Northfield Park, Tioga and Vernon Downs too.

“We love to talk horse racing,” Erik added. “So that’s how we plan to run The Stretch Drive. Like harness racing fans discussing their passion. We have made some good relationships with people in the harness racing world and hope to get them involved in the future also.

“We will also be giving picks weekly, mainly for Batavia Downs, NYSS racing and Buffalo Raceway when they return there again,” Anderson added. “We've already been doing short videos with our selections as well as posting them on our social media. My cousin Pauly and brother Mike have been honing their handicapping skills for the last 30 plus years.”

Viewers can follow The Stretch Drive on twitter @StretchDriving, on Facebook at The Stretch Drive, and on their blog, TheStretchDrive.blogspot.com.