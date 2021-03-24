New horizons, new era for Lauriston

Retirement from the harness racing industry could not be further from the minds of Bill and Anne Anderson, despite planning the sale of their showpiece breeding property in Victoria’s Strathbogie Ranges.

The stunning 250 acre American-style estate was the foundation for the couple’s mega-successful boutique breeding operation Lauriston Bloodstock and is on the market for a figure in excess of $4 million.

Bill said the decision to move on from the picturesque Euroa property wasn’t an easy one.

“It was originally established by (US-based) Vinery Thoroughbreds for their Victorian operations. They brought out an American architect to design it in that beautiful Kentucky style,” Bill said.

“It came on the market 15 years ago, which was the right time for us. We’d sold the first place we developed at Bannockburn to (former SA trainer) Geoff Webster when he moved here and both Anne and I loved this place.

“We came here wanting to develop what was here, but it was a big undertaking, and we did it in two stages. Originally, there was a big 60 square granite stone American Barn with a Welsh slate roof that was also Vinery’s office as well. We removed the office and converted that into a three-bedroom house first, then in the second stage, we took away the stallion boxes and that became a garage and office area.



The property that has nurtured Lauriston Bloodstock for 15 years is on the market

“We have poured a lot of ourselves into this place, but the time is right and we’re selling the farm so that we can get a lifestyle change we’re both looking for.”

Bill said the next phase would involve something of a change in direction for the Andersons.

“All of the research on the breeding is done by Anne – my part has been developing the property. But the racehorses involve both of us sitting down and deciding what we want to do. We’ve been married 40 years, so we obviously get on pretty well and this has been something we’ve shared and loved,” he said.

“We are absolutely passionate about our horses, both breeding and racing, and that won’t change – we’ll still keep the Lauriston name, and we’ll keep doing what we love, but we’ll just be doing it differently.”



Bill and Anne Anderson’s American-style breeding property in the Strathbogie Ranges

Bill said the breeding operation would continue in the hands of Doctor Kath McIntosh, at Northern Rivers Equine, and the new challenge for the couple would likely be racing some of their horses in America, with expat Australian trainers Shane and Lauren Tritton, now based at Pine Bush, New York.

The move is a natural extension of the couple’s long-held passion for developing American bloodlines in Australia, which has reset the standardbred breeding business “down under”.

“When we started, we wanted to get access to the best bloodlines that we could. So our original direction was to get access to American semen, to bring the more thoroughbred-style traits from the US to what were the more raw-boned New Zealand and Australian mares,” he said.

“Then we began to import American mares, so that meant we could inject those qualities into our bloodlines here more quickly, basically meaning we could leapfrog 30 years of breeding.”

For the Andersons, the passion for breeding is anything but a numbers game – but the numbers do say it all.

Lauriston presented its first draft of yearlings in February 2007 and, with a broodmare base of 12 to 14 mares, over the following 13 years to June 2020, 84 Lauriston-bred horses have won $9.8 million in stakes, with average earnings of $117K. Lauriston successes include more than 25 Group Ones, including Poster Boy (5 for $803K); Maffioso (5 for $606K); Our Little General (3 for $686K); Follow The Stars (3 $707K) and Speak No Evil (2 $280K).

The Lauriston top earning mares are Aston Villa USA (5 Progeny $1.5mill); Lindsey Leigh USA (5 Progeny $1.4mill); Top Tempo NZ (8 Progeny $1.1mill); Smyrna Duruisseau USA (5 Progeny $903K); and Kabbalah Karen B USA (3 Progeny $856K).

“Anne’s passion is for her fillies and mares and her highlight is Speak No Evil – but mine is Poster Boy, who finished only once out of a place in 30 lifetime starts before he was retired because of pneumonia,” Bill said.

Bill said the couple was excited by the new challenge of racing horses in America.

“That’s the cutting-edge new thing for us – Beach Music is most likely to be the first, and she is still a strong possibility to be in America later this year, depending on how things pan out,” Bill said.

“The gap has closed that much. The North Americans have realised they can source horses in Australia that are as good as their horses, and they come in with a good mark under their handicapping system.

“We wouldn’t entertain sales, certainly on the mares side, because we want to bring them back home to breed, and the Trittons have accepted that. Anne and I will be on the next flight to Kentucky once things open up again post-COVID!”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura