New leader in Young Drivers Championship

The Hanley Formula Australasian Young Drivers Championship moved North on Tuesday to Manawatu Raceway at Palmerston North for heats four to six of the series.

Prior to the start of the day, NSW driver Cameron Hart was the trailblazing leader with wins in each of the three heats and accordingly held a 27 point lead over the rest of the competition.

Any luck that Hart had although vanished at Manawatu and Hart had a day to forget, with his first two drives failing to finish and his third a midfield finish.

It was a day out for New Zealander Sarah O'Reilly, recording a terrific double and passing Hart as the new leader of the AYDC. O'Reilly tasted victory with Final Delight for trainer Michael House who won six races in the meeting, and with Ace Strike for trainer Steve Telfer in the final heat of the night.

O'Reilly was thrilled with her day at Manawatu, recording her first double in her career and is enjoying the AYDC competition, ''It's been a great experience so far and good to meet lots of new people, I was lucky enough to get on some really nice horses today and thanks to the trainers for their support.''

North Island New Zealand representative, Benjamin Butcher made it a dominant day for the kiwis with victory with Molly Dooker in the first heat.

Sarah O'Reilly now leads the AYDC by 7 points over Hart, with Benjamin Butcher a further 13 points back, with Manawatu holding the next set of heats on Thursday.

The update points score after six heats is as follows:

Sarah O’Reilly (NZ) 65

Cam Hart (NSW) 58

Benjamin Butcher (NZ) 45

Sheree Tomlinson (NZ) 39

Corey Peterson (WA) 36

John Morrison (NZ) 34

Matt Elkins (QLD) 34

Brodie Webster (SA) 28

Zac Phillips (VIC) 24

Conor Crook (TAS) 19

Courtney Clarke

