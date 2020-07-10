New way to sell your horse at no cost

In what is great news for New Zealand Harness Racing, the Friday 10th July 2020.

The Harness Trading Ring (HTR) NZ is the only free website available to buy and sell all things harness racing including racehorses, broodmares, gear, floats, properties, kidz kartz, memorabilia and even rehoming and retired horses.

Following the success of the Harness Trading Ring Australia (which receives on average 7,500 page views per day and is growing rapidly) the Harness Trading Ring New Zealand has been developed to provide the same, free classifieds service to NZ harness racing participants.

The HTR website was the brain child of Joanne Andersen (also a co-founder of Bred In The Blue with John Coffey), when the Australian harness.org.au Trading Ring decided to close their free classified service, that was at the time, used by the majority of Harness Racing participants in Australia. Joanne established a partnership with website designer, Karen Kemp who developed the site which was launched on 1 November 2020 www.harnesstradingring.com.au

The HTR AUS website is receiving great feedback from sellers, with many listings selling within hours of being posted.

Participants find the site easy to use and have the ability to upload up to three images per advertisement, which is a fabulous selling point. All advertisements are approved by the Site Administrators to ensure they comply with guidelines and contain the necessary information/contact details.

The HTR NZ website will operate the same basis as the Australian site – users simply go to www.harnesstradingring.nz.co :

1. Register

2. Upload your advertisement (with or without images)

3. Submit

– it’s that easy. Administrators approve listings twice daily (am & pm) so your advertisement will go live within hours of posting. Once your item is sold, you have the ability to login and remove the ad from the website so you don’t receive further calls/emails.

All negotiations are done between the buyer & seller – we take no commissions!!!

In order to keep the service free for participants, businesses are able to buy banner advertisements which appear on every page of the website. We are currently offering discounted introductory advertising rates to businesses (contact us today for further information harnesstradingring@gmail.com) If any studs, trainers, feed merchants etc are interested in advertising, contact us and we will be happy to discuss.

Let’s hope www.harnesstradingring.co.nz becomes as popular as the Australian website - which will benefit all in the industry.

If you have any enquires or require further information, contact Joanne Andersen on (AUS) 0011 61 414 936663