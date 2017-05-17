Newborn Sassy wins 4-year-old debut

HARRINGTON, Del. - CC Racing and Jo Ann Looney-King's Newborn Sassy ($7, Victor Kirby) had a successful return to harness racing Tuesday with a 1:53.1 triumph in the featured $17,500 Mares Open at Harrington Raceway.

Inittowinafortune left alertly from post position seven and cleared Lightning Mach N to the opening quarter mile in 27.3 seconds. "Fortune" led the field of eight mares to the half-mile in 56 seconds and three-quarters in 1:24.3 as Sweet Bobbie applied mild pressure. The leader tired badly in the stretch as Newborn Sassy fanned widest of all and swept by the field to win her first start of the season for trainer Jim King Jr. Quotable Quotes rallied for second while Hostess Lisa was third. A winner of nearly $350,000 in her sophomore campaign, Newborn Sassy registered her 16th career win.

Mike Hall had an owner double for trainer Doug Lewis, winning consecutive races with Square Dancer ($7) and Rocknroll Vision ($4), both of whom were driven by Jon Roberts.

Josh Green had a training double with Free Flight Fran ($2.40, Ross Wolfenden) and Honest Gambler ($2.20, Victor Kirby).