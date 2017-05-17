Day At The Track

Newborn Sassy wins 4-year-old debut

03:18 PM 17 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Newborn Sassy
Newborn Sassy
Foto Won Photo

HARRINGTON, Del. - CC Racing and Jo Ann Looney-King's Newborn Sassy ($7, Victor Kirby) had a successful return to harness racing Tuesday with a 1:53.1 triumph in the featured $17,500 Mares Open at Harrington Raceway.

Inittowinafortune left alertly from post position seven and cleared Lightning Mach N to the opening quarter mile in 27.3 seconds. "Fortune" led the field of eight mares to the half-mile in 56 seconds and three-quarters in 1:24.3 as Sweet Bobbie applied mild pressure. The leader tired badly in the stretch as Newborn Sassy fanned widest of all and swept by the field to win her first start of the season for trainer Jim King Jr. Quotable Quotes rallied for second while Hostess Lisa was third. A winner of nearly $350,000 in her sophomore campaign, Newborn Sassy registered her 16th career win.

Mike Hall had an owner double for trainer Doug Lewis, winning consecutive races with Square Dancer ($7) and Rocknroll Vision ($4), both of whom were driven by Jon Roberts.

Josh Green had a training double with Free Flight Fran ($2.40, Ross Wolfenden) and Honest Gambler ($2.20, Victor Kirby).

Matthew Sparacino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Running Aces second qualifying session complete
17-May-2017 16:05 PM NZST
The Triple Crown's Second Jewel?
17-May-2017 16:05 PM NZST
Pocono week in review, May 13-19, 2017
17-May-2017 16:05 PM NZST
Newborn Sassy wins 4-year-old debut
17-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Massachusetts Senate to take $15m from racing?
17-May-2017 10:05 AM NZST
Huntsville heads sensational Pocono card
17-May-2017 09:05 AM NZST
Barn Girl shows speed and grit
17-May-2017 09:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News