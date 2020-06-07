Newman looks to have two leading chances

By Jonny Turner

Two junior drivers races give harness racing’s future stars the chance to take centre stage at Addington on Sunday.

Among them is Korbyn Newman, who looks to have two leading chances in Prodigal Guinness and Aladdin Sane.

Newman is one of several drivers who will trek north after braving the elements on an icy cold afternoon at Ascot Park on Saturday.

Newman can notch a win for his new employers and be rewarded for his commitment if Prodigal Guinness can take out race 8.

The junior reinsman has moved camps to Robert Dunn’s Woodend stable and is enjoying life at the beach.

“I am really enjoying it – it’s great,” Newman said.

Prodigal Guinness hit the line like a horse that would threaten in his next start when charging in to second behind Terror To Christian at Addington, last week.

That run was the horse’s first since March following the national lockdown and he has come through it well.

“He seems to have come through it pretty well,” Newman said.

“His work this week was good, though we didn’t do a lot with him because he doesn’t take a lot of work.”

Barrier 7 is Newman’s biggest concern ahead of Sunday’s 1980m mobile.

“He should be a good chance, but the draw is a little bit tricky.”

“Hopefully he can get a good run and he will be right in it.”

Prodigal Guinness was rated at $9.50 (win) and $3.10 (place) odds when race 8’s fixed odds market opened.

Sagano, who is drawn inside him in barrier 7, opened the $2.80 win favourite.

The Jonny Cox trained 4yr-old ran into seventh, after being last throughout, behind Under Wraps at Addington last week.

Sheree Tomlinson, who extended her lead in the national junior driver’s premiership when winning with Dachy at Ascot Park on Saturday, will drive Sagano.

Newman drives Aladdin Sane in race 4, the first of Sunday’s two junior driver’s events.

The John Howe trained squaregaiter ran sixth, after sitting parked for a lap, behind his stablemate, Pheobe Onyx, at Addington last week.

The 4yr-old looks to meet an easier line up on Sunday, in which he should be a good winning chance.

“I think he looks like a pretty good chance,” Newman said.

“He has also got a wide draw, but I still think he can be in it.”

Aladdin Sane starts from barrier 8, two spots inside the early favourite, Carnegie Hall.

Carnegie Hall opened at a $4.40 fixed odds win price, ahead of Aladdin Sane, who was at $9.

Cam Jones will drive Carnegie Hall, who has trialled twice ahead of her resumption, for his employer Bob Butt.

